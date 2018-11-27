What’s On Tonight: ‘The Flash’ Deals With Some Deadly Daddy Issues

CW

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Nora grapples with her anger over her dad’s disappearance in the future while in the present, Barry and the team must stop a new meta named Weather Witch from killing her own father.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Darlene deals with a sleazy customer at her casino job while Jackie convinces the Conners to build a chicken coop, so the family can have organic eggs, but she may have ulterior motives.

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Polaris takes steps to protect Dawn from the Inner Circle as Thunderbird and Blink continue to work together to track them down. Meanwhile, Reed’s powers are growing increasingly unstable.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike discovers that Eddie’s become sexually active, which prompts him to give the young man some advice.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — When the family’s nanny quits, Bow reluctantly lets Ruby watch Devante. Meanwhile, Dre decides to motivate Junior, who’s been doing nothing with his gap year, by taking him to work, which backfires.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Murtaugh finds an unlikely friend after Trish kicks him out of the house for a girl’s night, and Cole wants desperately to mend things with Natalie, but a new woman throws a wrench on those plans.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jennifer and Khalil grow closer as Black Lightning and Thunder fight to gain control over the Sange.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — In the past, Jack struggles to get through to his brother while in the present, Kevin lands at his father’s old base in Vietnam, and Kate pursues a new opportunity.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena tries to support Maya through her pregnancy and is quickly accused of being too controlling.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Nolan and the team must help capture a cop and his former mentor from the academy after he becomes a fugitive.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Max convinces Dr. Sharpe to take a risk with his treatment while Dr. Kapoor decides to help his son in a big way.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: John Oliver, Rachel Brosnahan, Mike WiLL Made-It, Swae Lee, Young Thug

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jon Stewart, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Jake Tapper, Kerry Washington, Charlamagne Tha God

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Diego Luna