The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — ‘Tis that time of year when TV shows give us romantic versions of their usual stories. Here, Barry Allen attempts to plan a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner with Iris, but naturally, an old enemy shows up. Elsewhere, Frost tries to connect Allegra with a previous flame.

The Conners (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The school primary election causes some conflict between the interested Mark and the apathetic Harris. Meanwhile, the Conners air their working-class perspective with the kids.

Bless This Mess (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — The perfect farm wedding for Sierra might not go off as planned with Rio’s tactics. In fact, their friendship might not survive the event.

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — The legends attempt to halt a serial killer when Sara, Rory, and Ava crash a high school reunion. There’s also a time-travel plan afoot.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — A change in hospital policy follows the doctors’ quest to do anything possible for patients, even breaking the rules.

