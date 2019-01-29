What’s On Tonight: Memories Cause Mayhem On ‘The Flash’

CW

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Sherloque proposes Barry and Nora enter a memory machine to gain access to Grace’s memories but Nora panics and uses the machine alone to prevent her parents from learning the secrets she’s been keeping from them. When Nora’s plan goes sideways, Barry and Iris are forced to enter the memory machine to save her and Iris learns a devastating truth about her daughter.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00/9:00 p.m.) — Ellen invites more guests on her show and subjects them to childish games meant to up the embarrassment level of us all.

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie is invited to a casual barbecue at Judge Wilson’s place but the party takes an unexpected turn. Meanwhile, Mariana questions whether her new job is right for her when she notices a lack of diversity in her workplace.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Liz and Maria go on a scavenger hunt around Roswell to find out more about Rosa’s final days while Liz also investigates the extent of Max’s powers and what he’s truly capable of.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Drunk History revisits America’s favorite pastime with tonight’s baseball-themed episode. First up, Moses Fleetwood Walker faces racism in the 19th-century MLB. Also, the Chicago White Sox are accused of intentionally losing the 1919 World Series and the Callaghan sisters inspire the film A League of Their Own.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Grace gives Kate advice on how to speak to their male co-workers after John complains about her tone while Jake tries to market makeup to men.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Viola Davis, Charles P. Pierce, Cypress Hill

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Matthew Broderick, Spike Lee, Maddie Ziegler, Alysa Liu, Yo Gotti featuring Lil Baby

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Christie, Yvette Nicole Brown

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Rosie O’Donnell, Nicolle Wallace, DaniLeigh, Brendan Buckley

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Regina Hall, Eugene Levy, Charlie Day

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sallie Krawcheck

Conan: Stephen Yuen, Corey Rodrigues