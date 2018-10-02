FOX

The Gifted (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Thunderbird contacts a mutant lawyer who introduced him to the Underground years ago in the hopes she can lead him to the Inner Circle. Meanwhile, Andy questions whether his separation from his sister was a smart decision, and Reed keeps a terrible secret from the group.

Dancing With the Stars (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Blue Man Group and Boyz II Men serenade the second week of performances that celebrate Las Vegas.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – When a Navy lieutenant is murdered in his bath tub, the team investigates his death by interviewing the families living in his strange neighborhood.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – When eight people are fatally poisoned at a New York deli, Maggie and OA trace the crime to a surprising culprit.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Cole navigates his tense relationship with his ex and his daughter while trying to find a steady rhythm with Murtaugh during a murder investigation.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, the teenage Big Three make major decisions about where they want to go to college while in the present, and the Pearsons show up to support Kevin at his movie premiere.

Mayans M.C. (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Angel makes a deal with the devil while EZ tries to repair his relationship with Emily.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The team searches for a former IRA bomb-maker who was smuggled into the city and are joined by Special Agent Hannah Khoury, Pride’s replacement during his medical leave.

Wrecked (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The survivors turn the tables on the wealthy by luring them into a trap.

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dr. Bloom pushes Dr. Reynolds to take a chance as Max struggles to manage his diagnosis after Dr. Sharpe encourages him to form a plan.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sarah Paulson, Kacey Musgraves

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Claire Foy, Chelsea Clinton, Lil Wayne

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Eva Longoria, Damon Wayans Jr., Steve Kornacki

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Eric McCormack, Sean Casey, Kevin Millar, Amanda Litman, Daxx Nielsen

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Riz Ahmed, Minnie Driver, Phosphorescent

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Lester Holt

Conan: Pete Holmes, Ted Alexandro