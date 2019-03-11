What’s On Tonight: ‘The Good Doctor’ And ‘The Bachelor’ End

ABC

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Season two ends with a barroom fight that leaves Shaun seeking treatment at St. Bonaventure’s while Melendez and Dr. Lim make their romance public.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Part one of the season finale sees Colton returning after that viral fence-hopping moment played out last week. Will he convince Cassie to come back? What are the other to women up to? Does anyone actually care? Two of these questions shall be answered tonight.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Dinah faces some life-changing news while Oliver attempts to reign in his frustrations with the Star City Police Department after teaming up with them to fight a new threat.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — The Shadowhunters search for Jonathan, and Isabelle gets a possible lead on what is really going on in the Clave prisons.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin faces off against his newspaper carrier while Gemma deals with the blowback of firing a teacher at her school.

The Passage (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one ends with Amy being forced to choose between saving Brad, Sykes, and the cure for the virus from a fiery explosion or saving humanity by stopping the virals’ escape from Project NOAH.

Man With a Plan (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Adam and Andi go to great lengths to secure a loan to fix an unexpected issue on their flip house.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jefferson tries to instill a superhero code in his gifted daughters, but Jennifer insists on serving revenge to Tobias for the death of her boyfriend.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum and Higgins help Katsumoto investigate the murder of his former mentor.

The Enemy Within (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Keaton recruits a new member to the team as he works with Shepherd on a plan to catch a U.S. ambassador who’s selling classified intelligence to a Colombian cartel.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Danny DeVito, Freddie Highmore, AJR

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ricky Gervais, Karlie Kloss, Maren Morris

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Idris Elba, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Ellie Goulding

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jesse Eisenberg, Paula Pell, Dan + Shay, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Rita Wilson, Kevin Nealon, Jason Mitchell, Ryan Conner

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Rutger Bregman

Conan: Bert Kreischer