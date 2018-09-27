NBC

The Good Place (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season three kicks off the gang heading back to Earth and Michael interfering in the near-deaths of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani, and Jason to give them a second chance at life and an opportunity to show they’ve changed since being in the good/bad place.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Murphy Brown is back. Candice Bergen returns as the news anchor who returns to host a new cable morning show and recruit her “FYI” team.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 15 premieres with the doctors vying for a new position at the hospital and facing off against a new influx of residents. Meredith struggles to stay focused while Amelia and Owen try to figure out their relationship.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Koothrappali decides to settle down and asks his father to arrange a marriage for him. Meanwhile, Sheldon and Amy try to figure out what gift Leonard and Penny gave them for their wedding.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – Dr. Sturgis bonds with another 10-year-old genius, igniting Sheldon’s jealousy and forcing Meemaw to intervene.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Season 20 begins with Benson and Rollins making some major life changes as they help a young boy reluctant to report his rape.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Season six premieres with Christy rethinking her decision to head to law school after having a rough first day.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – In the season five premiere, a new mystery shakes things up for the Keating 4, who are trying to piece their lives back together while Annalise selects students for her legal clinic and juggles job offers from competing firms.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Season two kicks off with the SWAT team engaging in a standoff with human traffickers holding children hostage in the middle of an earthquake that rocks downtown L.A.

Chef’s Table (Netflix) – Netflix is giving us more food porn with season five of Chef’s Table. New chefs, new restaurants, and a host of unforeseen issues and incredible dishes await.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jay Ellis, T.I. featuring Yo Gotti

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ricky Gervais, Shawn Mendes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeff Bridges, Cedric the Entertainer, Mark Leibovich

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Pete Davidson, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Zainab Johnson, Ben Sesar

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Damon Wayans Jr., Gina Rodriguez, Mark Normand

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: America Ferrera

Conan: Jim Gaffigan, Seann William Scott, Gavin Turek