What’s On Tonight: The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge (CMT, 8 p.m.) — Summer TV is the WORST.

E! Special: Prince George Turns One! (E!, 8:30 p.m.) — That’s too many exclamation marks for me.

Backpackers (The CW, 8:30 p.m.) — I don’t know what this show is about, and considering tonight’s episode is titled “A-MILF-ey Coast,” I’m not planning on finding out.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — I’m using this space to mention that while Dean Norris is stuck on this frustrating bore of a show, his Breaking Bad wife, Betsy Brandt, is now on Masters of Sex, which is one of the best things on TV. Guess all that purple gave her good luck.

Idris Elba: King of Speed (BBC America, 10 p.m.) — I take back what I said. Summer TV is the BEST.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jeff Daniels on Letterman; Kate Hudson on Fallon; the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy on Kimmel; Octavia Spencer on Ferguson; Zach Braff and Bleachers on Meyers; Carl Reiner, Angela Kinsey, and Reggie Watts on Conan; Sue Turton on Stewart; and Nancy Pelosi on Colbert.