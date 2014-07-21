What’s On Tonight: The ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Cast On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge (CMT, 8 p.m.) — Summer TV is the WORST.
E! Special: Prince George Turns One! (E!, 8:30 p.m.) — That’s too many exclamation marks for me.
Backpackers (The CW, 8:30 p.m.) — I don’t know what this show is about, and considering tonight’s episode is titled “A-MILF-ey Coast,” I’m not planning on finding out.
Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — I’m using this space to mention that while Dean Norris is stuck on this frustrating bore of a show, his Breaking Bad wife, Betsy Brandt, is now on Masters of Sex, which is one of the best things on TV. Guess all that purple gave her good luck.
Idris Elba: King of Speed (BBC America, 10 p.m.) — I take back what I said. Summer TV is the BEST.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Jeff Daniels on Letterman; Kate Hudson on Fallon; the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy on Kimmel; Octavia Spencer on Ferguson; Zach Braff and Bleachers on Meyers; Carl Reiner, Angela Kinsey, and Reggie Watts on Conan; Sue Turton on Stewart; and Nancy Pelosi on Colbert.
I see a lot of hype surrounding Masters of Sex. I saw the pilot before it premiered and I thought was ok. I never caught up on the remaining episodes. Does it get better? What’s so great about it?
My wife and I watched the first season over a couple of weeks, and yes — it gets better as it brews. The second season just started, so I don’t know whether it’s going to be enjoyable on a weekly basis. We may wind up putting it on hold and semi-binging again.
The best part of it is that none of the characters are particularly likable, but the writing is sharp and the acting is effective. Does that help?
I think Barton and most of the ladies are pretty likable. But Bill is probably the least likable protagonist I’ve ever watched while still really enjoying a show… taking over the title from Jack Shephard, I think. And Ray Donovan is probably the least likable protagonist I’ve ever watched while not enjoying a show. Think Showtime must be going through some stuff right now.
I hope Dean Norris just goes on in perpetuity, playing the same character over and over. Hank, Big Jim, maybe next he can play a grumpy hard-nosed Dick Belding on a Saved by the Bell reboot.
Reggie Watts on Conan is probably going to be pretty good, I bet.
Is the Idris Elba show about the drug or about vehicles?
I suppose not, although i don’t like shows about vehicles that much.
Please discontinue using that picture of Chris Pratt. My suicidal tendencies go ape shit each time.
You could look like that too if you had a bigtime Hollywood physical trainer.