What's On Tonight: The Guy In The Suit And The Lady From The Thing

White Collar/Covert Affairs (USA) – USA rolls out two more of their summer series tonight. I have two things to say about this development: 1) Matt Bomer is a handsome man, and every time I watch White Collar I’m tempted to put on a suit and a hat, and; 2) Covert Affairs stars Piper Perabo from Coyote Ugly. As per Warming Glow tradition, I have posted the song “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” after the jump.
Franklin & Bash/Rizzoli & Isles (TNT) – My favorite part about this season of Franklin & Bash is how they spent two episodes introducing a Hot Cop love interest for Bash and then didn’t even acknowledge her existence in the next two. LOVE ‘EM LEAVE ‘EM, BROS. NOW GET DRESSED, WE’RE GOING TO HAPPY HOUR AT MCFADDEN’S.
MLB All-Star Game (Fox) – The fact that home field advantage for the World Series is determined by which league wins the All-Star Game is the stupidest thing in sports by a mile, and if I wrote for a sports website I would scream about it every day until they changed it or I got fired.
Trust Us With Your Life/NY Med (ABC) – Trust Us With Your Life is a Whose Line Is It Anyway? style show that features a celebrity telling a story and then improv comedians acting it out. This sounds horrible. NY Med is a new docu-drama miniseries featuring Dr. Oz running around a hospital. It also sounded kind of horrible to me at first, but it’s gotten decent reviews. Do with that what you will.
America’s Got Talent (NBC) – Call me when a dog wins and writes a book about it.
Workaholics (Comedy Central) – This could be the last episode of this show that DirecTV viewers will see for a while. Savor it like the last bite of steak.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Queen Latifah and Fred Armisen on Letterman; Zachary Levy and Bubba Watson on Leno; Kelly Ripa, Kristen Johnson, and Tom Waits on Fallon; and Gary Oldman and Rob Riggle on Kimmel
Is it just me or is there a bro bar in every big-ish city called McFadden’s? There’s one in New York, Chicago, Kansas City, and Minneapolis (IIRC)
Boston, too. Didn’t realize it was so common until this post.
there’s one in philly too. im not sure it’s a chain, or if they just know a guy named mcfadden who sells roofies and fitted caps.
It’s a chain.
There’s this other little place called the Cheesecake Factory. I can’t believe someone in every city had that same idea!
Actually Trust us With Your Life sounds like the format of the UCB’s ASSCAT 2000, which is really funny
/sniffs fart
Yeah, but this one features Wayne Brady and all the Whose Line? guys instead of people from the UCB. So … :(
Greg Proops, Colin Mockery and Ryan Styles are good shit (and also people who’s names don’t look right no matter how I spell them)
Well, I know which song will stuck in my head for the rest of the day. Or week.
Possibly month.
I’m pretty butthurt about the possibility of losing Workaholics.
I was pretty upset at the way they misused the word “butt-hurt.”
[www.urbandictionary.com]
Fun fact: butt-hurt as an expression has been around since at least 2006!
When referencing Piper Perabo on this site, instead of the shitshow that is Coyote Ugly you should cite her groundbreaking work in Lost & Delirious in which she makes out with Jessica Pare from Mad Men and Hot Tub Time Machine.
[www.celebritymoviearchive.com]
You’re welcome.
i could not tell you the difference between about 85% of the USA “series” out there. is it “Suits” or is it “White Collar”? i dunno. i see the ads, but ill be damned if there’s a difference. it’s all non-descript white guys in zara suits. yawn.
and the over acting involved in that “necessary roughness” show makes me want to punch a monkey. i can hear the director going “ok, purse your lips and give us a ‘sassy-smart’ face. GOOD! GOOD!”
…makes me want to punch a monkey…
Furious George invites you to bring it on.
Virtually every USA show is ‘meh’. Everything on their schedule is extraordinarily mediocre. HBO, Comedy Central, AMC, FX, the networks, hell even SyFy manages to produce at least one truly exceptional series (although SyFy not for a few years), but USA – nada.
Is their strategy to be very, very bland – or do they accidentally pick very uninvolving shows.
Say what you will about Monk, but at least it had an identity.
To be fair to MLB, home field advantage is probably less important in baseball than any other sport:
[www.freakonomics.com]
I have to admit, I didn’t watch “Monk”. I’ve sampled some USA shows, and when I saw ads for it, I’d think “Ah, it’ll probably be kind of bland – why bother?”
pleeeeease Danger tell me we get a franklin and bash recap tomorrow
Frankie and Bashie withdrawals much bra? LOLZ DESPERATE TO THE MAX!
Forget Can’t Fight the Moonlight. I want the Water Dance!