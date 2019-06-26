Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — June faces a devastating betrayal as Serena Joy and Fred continue their campaign to get baby Nichole back. A trip to the Capitol brings disturbing revelations about Gilead’s new means of oppression.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The madness continues as the housemates form alliances and compete for immunity.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining 17 chefs compete in a high-pressure mystery box challenge, inspired by special guest Alessandra Ambrosio, for a shot at immunity.

Jane the Virgin (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Jane and Rafael go to Alba for help resolving one of the problems in their relationship as Jane’s excitement over the return on Lina is tempered when Lina asks for a huge favor. Meanwhile, Rogelio puts pressure on the network to pick up his pilot and Petra struggles to work with Rafael again.

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Season 31 ends with the final four teams first racing through London and taking a helicopter ride to Dover Castle before heading to Detroit to rappel nearly 500 feet down the Guardian Building.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — General Zod faces an increasingly threatening rebel force as Seg goes head-to-head with Brianiac.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Joel McHale, Rachael Ray, Jason Biggs, Caroline Rhea, Donald Faison, and Vanessa Williams are the panelists tonight.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Liza suspects Charles of keeping secrets as Millennial secures an exclusive with acquitted murderer Audrey Colbert.

Archer (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Archer and the crew pick up a hitchhiker and become invested in bettering the guy’s life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Daisy Ridley, Colin Quinn, Little Big Town

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Incubus

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Terry Crews, Anthony Jeselnik, Jon Wurster

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Perry Bacon Jr.