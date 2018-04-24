Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Season two of The Handmaid’s Tale enters uncharted waters, literally. Margaret Atwood’s novel ended on the cliffhanger of season one, so the show has free reign to imagine all kinds of new horrors Gilead might inflict on its citizens. This season is somehow bleaker than the first, but it also gives us a richer, more expanded view of Atwood’s universe and, or course, Elisabeth Moss is f*cking brilliant.

The 100 (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Season five of The 100 kicks off with a six-year time jump and the aftermath of (another) apocalypse. Clarke’s stuck on Earth, struggling to survive and finding a new family while Bellamy and SpaceKru are planning their return and Octavia enacts a brutal regime in the bunker.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Riggs makes peace with his troubling childhood and Murtaugh questions whether he can trust his own daughter as the detectives investigate a break-in that results in a homicide.

Shadowhunters (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Simon gets a surprising visit from someone from his past while Clary and Magnus team up to investigate a demon attack.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Leo Snart (a.k.a. Citizen Cold) returns to help Barry transport a dangerous meta.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Get ready to say goodbye to at least one hopeful tonight.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Dave rebounds from a breakup by gambling with Artem and Colin, forcing the crew to cover for him when he’s late for a flight.

Rise (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tech week at Stanton High finds Tracey and Lou leading the cast through a series of rehearsals that falls short of expectations.

Genius (Nat Geo, 9:00 p.m.) – Season two follows the life of the prolific Spanish painter, Pablo Picasso, a rebel in the art world and one who created masterpieces we fawn over today. He was also a serial womanizer and abused his celebrity and power to treat women horribly, so I think Nat Geo has found a formula for these Genius installments.

New Girl (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Schmidt recruits Jess’ to help prep Ruth for her interview at a prestigious pre-school and Winston gets over his fear of testifying in court.

Deception (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Jonathan Black is called in to help find Cameron after the Mystery Woman kidnaps him.

Legion (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – David is tested when he discovers that future Syd is trapped in a loop of her life.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Tray lands a match on Tinder before realizing he’s not ready for a new relationship.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Danai Gurira, Dave Bautista, Bleachers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kevin James, Questlove, Sigrid

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Hank Azaria, Ronan Farrow, Grace VanderWaal

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice-T, Sarah Kendzior, Sarah Tomek

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anthony Mackie, Judy Greer, Snow Patrol

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Jonah Goldberg

Conan: Zach Braff, Alia Shawkat, Andrew W.K.