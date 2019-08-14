Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — Season three of The Handmaid’s Tale ends with June enacting her plan to rescue a group of kids by sending them North to Canada. Leaving Gilead proves difficult, though, when she runs into a last-minute roadblock.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Fans get one last chance to save their favorites as the acts from last night’s show learn who will be moving on to the semi-finals and who will be sent packing.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Bishop and Pike continue their hunt for wanted criminals in London’s East End.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Famed chef Grant Achatz and Gordon Ramsay teach the nine remaining chefs the art of unconventional plating complete with strobe lights and smoke machines before they put their newly-acquired skills to the test.

BH90210 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Another former 90210 castmate returns as the studio greenlights a reboot as long as Tori and Jennie can convince a few reluctant cast members to get on board.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Mike picks a fight with Harvey and Samantha gets caught in the middle when their feud escalates.

Songland (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Macklemore drops by to coach the artists on their lyricism.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Seg and the Rebels face off against General Zod in a battle that will decide Krypton’s future.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Joel McHale, Mayim Bialik, Kal Penn, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and Bebe Neuwirth make up the panel tonight.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Alton and Franklin have it out over Franklin’s government deal as Julia helps Teddy meet Rigo’s outrageous demands.

The InBetween (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a young schoolteacher is murdered, Tom and Damien suspect her killer may be close to home. Meanwhile, Cassier resolves to deal with Ed Roven once and for all.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Liza goes toe-to-toe with a publicity-hungry Quinn Tyler as Millennial deals with the fallout from the Debutante ball.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Keri confronts her past before it can derail her future while Yoli and Derrick take a CEO on a tour of the city.

South Side (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Turner and Goodnight guard a shoe store selling the new Jordans as Simon and Kareme try to recover a laptop that has Kareme’s sci-fi novel on it.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jim Gaffigan, Dave Salmoni, Snoop Dogg

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ice Cube, Kieran Culkin, Alessia Cara, Juanes

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Jillian Bell, Tori Kelly

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Michael Che, Alison Brie, Torche, Nate Smith

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Anthony Anderson, Jared Harris, Smokey Robinson, Christian Finnegan

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Bill de Blasio, Jada Pinkett Smith