What’s On Tonight: ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Offers A Sacrifice To Gilead

Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) — The season’s penultimate episode forces June to make a terrible choice to keep her plan of escape alive as the Waterfords face down their sins in Canada.

Bulletproof (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — This new drama from the CW centers on two officers who go undercover to expose a crime ring and quickly realize they’re in over their heads.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — With the end of sophomore year in sight, emotions and rifts rise in the gang.

BH90210 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — This reunion/revival is part reality, part scripted drama and wholly confusing. Of course, if you’re a die-hard 90210 fan, you probably won’t care. The cast reunites at a 30th-anniversary fan convention in Las Vegas, causing old flames, feuds, and feelings to reignite. At the end of the weekend, Tori suggests that they get a reboot off the ground.

Hypnotize Me (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Taye Diggs hosts this new reality series which asks contestants to travel the world, completing challenges while hypnotized.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Harvey does his best to impress Donna’s father even as Faye enacts a plan to ruin the pair’s relationship.

Krypton (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — General Zod mounts his final attack as Seg reunites with Val to lead the Rebels.

Match Game (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Michael Che, Kirstie Alley, Chris D’Elia, Sherri Shepherd, Mark Duplass, and Brooklyn Decker serve as tonight’s panelists.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — Teddy question’s Freddy’s ability to lead even as he suffers a setback of his own.

Younger (TV Land, 10:00 p.m.) — Millennial throws a Debutante ball for first-time authors as Liza and Charles take the next step in their relationship.

Pearson (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Jessica investigates a murder in North Park while the Deputy Mayor pushes his personal agenda.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Josh Gad, Michael “The Miz” Mizanin, Chris Janson

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Greg Kinnear, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Big Sean

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Tiffany Haddish, Jared Harris, Smashing Pumpkins

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Amanda Seyfried, Sandra Bernhard, Storm Reid, Julian Dorio

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Joel McHale, Betty Gilpin

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Sen. Michael Bennet, Natasha Lyonne