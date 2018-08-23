What’s On Tonight: ‘The Innocents’ Lands On Netflix

Netflix

The Innocents (Netflix) – Netflix’s latest supernatural romance follows a pair of teens on the run from their broken families and a mysterious hairy Norwegian bloke intent on capturing the girl, June, and spiriting her away to a government lab. The reason? She as the ability to shapeshift into anyone she comes into contact with, to the shock and horror of her boyfriend, Harry.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV, 8:00 p.m.) – The gang has another go at their family vacation, this time heading to Las Vegas to meet Ronnie’s kid and figure out what the hell is going on with his relationship. Meanwhile, Vinny and Pauly D head to Canada and Jwoww confronts the roommates.

NFL Preseason Football: Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Philadelphia Eagles take on the Cleveland Browns in a preseason match at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Big Brother (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – A live vote ends in yet another houseguest getting the boot while the remaining players compete for the next Head of Household.

Queen of the South (USA, 9:00 p.m.) — Teresa risks her business and her life to return to Bolivia and prove her loyalty to El Santo.

The Story of the Royals (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – ABC milks every last drop of our Royal wedding fever with the finale of their two-part series that looks to predict the future of the Crown.

Trial & Error (NBC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Jesse Ray Beaumont helps Josh and the team unearth some game-changing evidence in the case while Carol Anne tries to finish up her time in court before the baby arrives. Later, Carol Anne gives birth and finds out who the baby’s father is while the team tries to keep Jesse Ray Beaumont under control when more of Lavinia’s secrets come to light.

Snowfall (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Teddy and Matt take a trip to Central America as Franklin faces his past in order to retrieve his stolen merchandise.

Shooter (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Bob Lee and Isaac launch an attack on the Atlas training facility while Nadine and Harris scheme their way to a meeting with a powerful Atlas player.

Ghoul (Netflix) – Another supernatural drama, this one follows an interrogator who arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Joel McHale, Giancarlo Esposito, White Denim