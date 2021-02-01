The Investigation (HBO, 9:00pm) — This Scandinavian limited drama series follows the real-life investigation into the 2017 murder of a Swedish journalist (Kim Wall) in what became one of Danish history’s most notorious criminal cases (aptly dubbed the “Submarine Case”). This is a homemade submarine (?), apparently, and the series hails from Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director Tobias Lindholm (A War, Mindhunter).

9-1-1 (FOX, 8:00pm) — Tonight, the flagship series of this gloriously chaotic franchise follows a man whose high-tech smart-home beings to attack him, and a bank robber pulls off a substantial disguise made more convenient by COVID-19 protocols.

9-1-1: Lone Star (FOX, 9:00pm) — Meanwhile in Austin, wildfire traps teenagers, and Captain Strand gets help from members of the Los Angeles 118 firehouse (so I guess we are getting extra handsomeness), and a helicopter crash causes immense fallout.

Snowpiercer (TNT, 9:00pm) — Layton and Mr. Wilford broker an agreement between the two trains, but all of that could go by the wayside when a high-stakes revelation threatens to change everything. This season’s introduction of Sean Bean causes the series to gain momentum, so the time is right to join the ride.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Ethan Hawke, Mickey Guyton

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon — Bryan Cranston, John Cena, Remi Wolf

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Post Malone, Mary Steenburgen, Matt Cameron

In case you missed these recent picks:

The Little Things (HBO Max film) — Three Oscar winners headline a film that’s mostly landing on streaming (there are few limited theaters in the mix), so thank goodness for the Internet during pandemic times. The movie stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as police officers hunting a 1990s-era serial killer in Los Angeles. (Yep, Denzel is playing a cop again! You can’t hate on that.) Their prime suspect is portrayed by Jared Leto, and this is a tale of overarching obsession and secrets that are best left uncovered.