The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Cher, Reba McEntire, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will be honored at the ceremony tonight. Honestly, it’s a bit odd that it’s taken this long for the Kennedy Center to recognize Cher’s iconic career while the Mamma Mia blessings continue. Meanwhile, after the success of Hamilton and Mary Poppins Returns, Miranda’s award seems like a no-brainer. A slew of other artists and performers are being recognized as well in case these three aren’t a big enough draw.

Fifty Shades of Grey (E!, 8:00 p.m.) — Sure, a film about an eccentric billionaire who begins an arguably toxic, abusive relationship with an inexperienced college student doesn’t sound like a traditional after-Christmas viewing … and that’s because it’s not. But hey, who are we to judge?

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (USA, 8:48 p.m.) — USA is hosting a Harry Potter marathon today, so if your social calendar is clear, you should tune in early for movies one through four. If not, The Order of the Phoenix is a good rewatch on its own, especially since Gary Oldman features in it pretty heavily.

Vikings (History, 9:00 p.m.) — Ivar the Boneless reigns over the Great Heathen Army despite threats to his leadership while Lagertha rules in Kattegat.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (AMC, 9:15 p.m.) — In case you’re not completely burnt out by all the yuletide cheer, Chevy Chase’s classic Christmas flick is playing on AMC. Dry turkey dinners, Christmas trees on fire, and Beverly D’Angelo — what more could you want?