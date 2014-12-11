What’s On Tonight: The Killer Is Revealed On ‘Gracepoint’



Gracepoint (FOX, 9:00 p.m.) — Gracepoint‘s season comes to an end as Danny’s killer is revealed. We already know that Broadchurch is returning for a second series in the UK, but I’m not sure that this will. It’ll be interesting to see who the killer is (it’s not the same character as it was on Broadchurch) and how they leave things — with finality, or a sense that there is unfinished business.

By the way, there is a fan poll up on FOX’s Suspect Everyone site. Right now, Tom is in the lead with 18% and both Joe and Paul are tied for 2nd with 17% of respondents guessing that they did it.

The Only Christmas Movies You Need (ABC Family, 7:00-11:00 p.m.) — Top Christmas movies are a personal choice, but if yours are anything other than National Lampoons Christmas Vacation or Scrooged, I personally am disappointed in you. Tonight they air back-to-back.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Your favorite show is back, and this time Amy is throwing a Victorian Christmas party and Sheldon is so upset by her actions that he vows to never have sex with her unless the ratings dip and everyone at the network decides that they need to make an event out of his de-flowering.

The Vampire Diaries (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Jo is gone and Alaric, Damon, and Elena try to find her while everyone remains intimidating good-looking.

Bones (FOX, 8:00 p.m.) — In the 200th episode of that thing that I used to watch before I started going to Castle for my Whedonverse fronted light procedural needs, everybody is back in the 50s for an homage to Hitchcock. I’m really curious to know who got shot to make this dream sequence episode possible. The guy from ZZ Top and Oscar nominated actor Ryan O’Neal guest star.

NBA Basketball (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — Clevland Cavs at Oklahoma City Thunder. Still early in the season, but these two teams could last till June. Plus its LeBron vs. Kevin Durant.

Thursday Night Football (NFLN, 8:25 p.m.) — Arizona Cardinals at St. Louis Rams. In a division that houses the 49ers and the Seahawks, you would have thought that this matchup would have been a meeting between two bottom-dwellers in the standings, but the inexplicably 10-3 Cardinals have refused to hold up their end of the bargain as they come into the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis to face off against the 6-7 Rams.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Badger appears as Christy works to right past wrongs, but the real action comes when Bonnie tells Alvin all the sordid things that she’s been up to over the years, like the time she kept the guy from Thirtysomething in the “will they/won’t they” zone for like 7 years.

American Chopper Special (Discovery, 9:00 p.m.) — Shaq stops by the shop to blow his remaining Kazaam money on a super-huge motorbike.

Elementary (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Nutmeg is the only clue in the case of a woman who has been missing for half a decade.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Laura Dern and Blake Shelton on Kimmel; Chris Rock and Sting on Letterman; Kunal Nayyar and Sarah Chalke on Ferguson; Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Barbara Walters, and Rick Ross on Fallon; Mark Wahlberg on Meyers; Mick Foley on The Daily Show; Someone from The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies on The Colbert Report; and Rosario Dawson and Joel Edgerton on Conan.