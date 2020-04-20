Better Call Saul (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Nacho inches closer to the cartel while Jimmy and Kim make a business move that carries serious repercussions.

The Last Dance (ESPN, Hulu, Netflix UK) — The first two episodes of this 10-part docuseries aired last night on ESPN, and while our friends across the pond get to relive Michael Jordan’s glory days on Netflix, Hulu and ESPN’s streaming site is the place to go, stateside. Still, if you’ve got a login, this is more than worth it. The series combines rare unseen footage of Jordan at the height of his career — during the famed 97-98 season — along with commentary from some well-known athletes and celebrities measuring his influence on the game, and the world.

9-1-1 (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — A rescue mission involving a child stuck in a well forces Eddie to confront his own past.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Isobel’s night out takes an unexpected turn while Liz suffers another blow in her quest to save Max.

The Plot Against America (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — In the series finale, Herman takes drastic measures to keep his family safe in the turbulent buildup to Election Day while Alvin is recruited for a top-secret mission.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm and Ainsley call a Whitly family meeting after their suspicions about Nicholas Endicott are proven true.

Breeders (FX, 9:00 p.m.) — Paul and the kids are losing sleep while Ally’s away and they’re not handling it well.

Songland (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Luis Fonsi comes to the show to hear unknown songwriters pitch their original material.

Dispatches From Elsewhere (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — While the rest of the group pursue new interests, Fred finds it hard to let go.