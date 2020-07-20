TV

What’s On Tonight: ‘The Last Dance’ Comes To Netflix For U.S. Subscribers

If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The Last Dance (Netflix) — If you missed this gripping docuseries on ESPN, you can catch it now on Netflix. The show takes a deep dive into Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls, specifically the team’s 1997-98 season, which saw them chasing a sixth NBA title. So much goes down in the span of 10 episodes — from Jordan’s gambling addiction to Scottie Pippen’s departure and Dennis Rodman’s wild, unsanctioned Vegas vacation — you’ll probably be glued to your screen once you start. Plan accordingly.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Still struggling to finish her book and desperate for money, Arabella takes a job helping Theo with a vegan delivery start-up. This prompts Terry to air her concerns over their deepening friendship, but only after she throws a birthday celebration that forces Kwame to go to extremes to avoid reminders of his own sexual assault.

The Arena (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — NBA greats Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, and Draymond Green give fans a different kind of pre-game chat, discussing everything from the COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show looks back on Brad Womack’s two-season-spanning journey to find love which began with a physical confrontation and ended with a shocking double-elimination.

