The Last Dance (Netflix) — If you missed this gripping docuseries on ESPN, you can catch it now on Netflix. The show takes a deep dive into Michael Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls, specifically the team’s 1997-98 season, which saw them chasing a sixth NBA title. So much goes down in the span of 10 episodes — from Jordan’s gambling addiction to Scottie Pippen’s departure and Dennis Rodman’s wild, unsanctioned Vegas vacation — you’ll probably be glued to your screen once you start. Plan accordingly.

I May Destroy You (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Still struggling to finish her book and desperate for money, Arabella takes a job helping Theo with a vegan delivery start-up. This prompts Terry to air her concerns over their deepening friendship, but only after she throws a birthday celebration that forces Kwame to go to extremes to avoid reminders of his own sexual assault.

The Arena (TNT, 8:00 p.m.) — NBA greats Charles Barkley, Dwyane Wade, and Draymond Green give fans a different kind of pre-game chat, discussing everything from the COVID-19 outbreak to Black Lives Matter.

The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever! (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show looks back on Brad Womack’s two-season-spanning journey to find love which began with a physical confrontation and ended with a shocking double-elimination.