What’s On Tonight: ‘The Little Drummer Girl’ Gives Us A High-Stakes Spy Thriller

11.19.18 2 hours ago

AMC

The Little Drummer Girl (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first two episodes of this mini-series from AMC premiere tonight. Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgard, and Florence Pugh star in this spy-thriller about a brilliant actress (played by Pugh) who meets a handsome stranger (Skarsgard) on a beach in Greece and is soon thrust into the high-stakes world of international espionage.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Prison becomes even more dangerous for Oliver when a guard is murdered and everyone is considered a suspect. Meanwhile, Laurel flexes her muscle as District Attorney.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Gemma’s plans to host for Thanksgiving goes awry when Dave’s politically incorrect mother pays a visit.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Lane Hunter returns as Conrad and Bell go head-to-head over a patient who’s already lost one son and is in the hospital with the other. While Bell recommends one of Julian’s risky medical devices for a procedure, Nic worries Conrad may be getting too attached to his patients.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Claire worry over Bonnie and Gerald who may be partying a little too hard in their retirement phase.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — We get a bit of Hen’s backstory tonight as she relieves her first days as a firefighter and her first meetings with Chimney and Athena.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Ray looks outside the team for a bit of magical help in saving Constantine while Sara, Zari, Rory, and Charlie head to 1950s era Tokyo to capture a dangerous fugitive.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum must confront his past as a POW to help an escaped 16-year-old kidnapping victim hunt down her attackers.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Elena and Lila fight with their families to continue their education past the fourth grade before a sudden death rocks the neighborhood.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cal heads back to school while navigating his unwanted celebrity and his friend circle — all of whom have aged considerably.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Audrey Lim, and Dr. Claire Brown’s ER patient is forced to reveal a secret to her husband after their treatment caused a complication.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mahershala Ali, Chris Colfer, Blake Mycoskie, Michael Buble

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Simon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Broods

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kurt Russell, Viggo Mortensen, Marc E. Bassy featuring G-Eazy

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 8 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.12.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP