The Little Drummer Girl (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — The first two episodes of this mini-series from AMC premiere tonight. Michael Shannon, Alexander Skarsgard, and Florence Pugh star in this spy-thriller about a brilliant actress (played by Pugh) who meets a handsome stranger (Skarsgard) on a beach in Greece and is soon thrust into the high-stakes world of international espionage.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Prison becomes even more dangerous for Oliver when a guard is murdered and everyone is considered a suspect. Meanwhile, Laurel flexes her muscle as District Attorney.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Dave and Gemma’s plans to host for Thanksgiving goes awry when Dave’s politically incorrect mother pays a visit.

The Resident (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Lane Hunter returns as Conrad and Bell go head-to-head over a patient who’s already lost one son and is in the hospital with the other. While Bell recommends one of Julian’s risky medical devices for a procedure, Nic worries Conrad may be getting too attached to his patients.

Happy Together (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Jake and Claire worry over Bonnie and Gerald who may be partying a little too hard in their retirement phase.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — We get a bit of Hen’s backstory tonight as she relieves her first days as a firefighter and her first meetings with Chimney and Athena.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Ray looks outside the team for a bit of magical help in saving Constantine while Sara, Zari, Rory, and Charlie head to 1950s era Tokyo to capture a dangerous fugitive.

Magnum P.I. (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Magnum must confront his past as a POW to help an escaped 16-year-old kidnapping victim hunt down her attackers.

My Brilliant Friend (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Elena and Lila fight with their families to continue their education past the fourth grade before a sudden death rocks the neighborhood.

Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Cal heads back to school while navigating his unwanted celebrity and his friend circle — all of whom have aged considerably.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Dr. Shaun Murphy, Dr. Audrey Lim, and Dr. Claire Brown’s ER patient is forced to reveal a secret to her husband after their treatment caused a complication.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bono, Chris Rock, Will Ferrell, Kristen Bell, Channing Tatum, Snoop Dogg, Mila Kunis, Pharrell

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mahershala Ali, Chris Colfer, Blake Mycoskie, Michael Buble

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Millie Bobby Brown, Paul Simon

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Broods

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kurt Russell, Viggo Mortensen, Marc E. Bassy featuring G-Eazy