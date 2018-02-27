What’s On Tonight: ‘The Looming Tower’ Chronicles The Lead-Up To 9/11

Hulu

The Looming Tower (Hulu) – Based on a non-fiction book by journalist Lawrence Wright, Hulu’s The Looming Tower attempts to chronicle the lead-up to 9/11 by taking a look at the behind-the-scenes conflict between the CIA and the FBI that might have contributed to the tragedy. There’s plenty to like here, including the always dependable Jeff Daniels as an FBI operative and Peter Sarsgaard as the CIA agent who constantly opposes him.

Lethal Weapon (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The city’s gun buy-back program is robbed and Captain Avery is forced to work with an old college frenemy who has key information on the case.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The team strikes a deal with convicted murderer Paul Triff who promises them information on his cellmate Gabriel Hicks, the murderer who deceived Gibbs and Fornell, in exchange for a 48-hour stay at his former house – which now belongs to McGee.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Ralph fears for his life after DeVoe begins targeting everyone who was on the bus and Barry meets a powerful Inhuman who may be able to help him take down the villain once and for all.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Axl and Hutch take a road trip to their college friend’s wedding and Frankie helps Sue ring in her 21st birthday at a bar near campus.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – More blind auditions. How fun.

We’ll Meet Again (PBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Season one ends by reuniting people whose lives were changed by the gay rights movement in its early days.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Evan is bothered by the news that Eddie has earned a spot on the school’s Honor Society and Jessica goes on a rode-along with a police officer to improve her new book.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Anissa uses her new powers to help right a wrong after a protest goes south and Jefferson continues to hunt for his father’s killer.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bull is hired to convict an infamous drug dealer who murdered a cop but avoided a jail sentence by faking an insanity defense.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Colin trains Captain Dave for an upcoming fight with Captain Steve while Artem and Nichole start collecting bets on which pilot will win.

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the past, Jack and Rebecca celebrate their wedding anniversary while in the present, Kate and Toby head to Vegas for their bachelor-bachelorette parties.

The Mick (Fox, 9:30 p.m.) – Mickey teaches Chip and his friends how to gamble but when they end up losing all of their money, Mickey manipulates Sabrina’s relationship with a women’s soccer coach to place a bet on one of their games.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Martha serves tilapia for Thanksgiving and French clowns come to town.

Drunk History (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) — Colin Hanks, David Harbour, and Kimiko Glenn celebrate the life of Fred Rogers and the female journalist who helped take down John D. Rockefeller’s oil monopoly.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Kevin helps Becky enter her new invention into a science expo after feeling guilty about getting her fired from her security job.

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Pride helps FBI Agent Raymond Isler with an off-the-books opioid theft investigation he has a personal stake in.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Josh Duhamel stars in this crime drama that tracks the murders of two of hip-hop’s biggest names. In the premiere, Detective Russell Poole launches an investigation into the 1997 murder killing of Notorious B.I.G. and ten years later, Detective Greg Kading is asked to re-open the still-unsolved case.

Chicago Med (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Dr. Manning struggles with a head injury after being involved in a drive-by shooting and things get worse when she and Dr. Halstead deal with a teenage patient and her overbearing older husband, who might not be looking out for his young wife’s best interests.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) – Frederick runs for president while Beatrice handles an existential crisis and Lillian tries to scheme her way into a prime spot at an exclusive cemetery.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Nate’s back from his winter at sea and he’s shocked to discover how much life has changed while he’s been on hiatus.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Bruce Willis, Retta, Towkio

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Kiefer Sutherland, Zoe Lister-Jones, John McWhorter

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kelly Clarkson, Kal Penn

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Chloe Kim, Gordon Ramsay, Vance Joy

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nima Elbagir

Conan: Joel McHale, Anna Paquin, Alex Edelman