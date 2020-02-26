The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Margo and Eliot enjoy a much-deserved mojito as Josh returns from his nephew’s bar mitzvah.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Betty, Archie, and Veronica are stuck in the woods when their night goes off the rails and the trio is forced to confront their darker natures to survive.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Halstead decides to trust an addict as Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning try to treat a patient suffering from an identity disorder.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Chaos comes to the island when the new-school players try to wrestle control from the vets.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam must choose between his friends and following Beverly’s rules while Geoff steals Barry’s identity and becomes the model student Barry wishes he could be.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The singers in GROUP B return to the stage for their “playoff” performances, as comedian Gabriel Iglesias joins the panelists at the desk.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s crossover event sees Severide partnering with Sean Roman to investigate a series of teen opioid overdoses the Chicago P.D. may know more about than they’re telling the Firehouse.

Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy and Nick confront the suspect they believe is behind the Lucy Sable case and a recent attempted murder of someone in their community.