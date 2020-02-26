The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Margo and Eliot enjoy a much-deserved mojito as Josh returns from his nephew’s bar mitzvah.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Betty, Archie, and Veronica are stuck in the woods when their night goes off the rails and the trio is forced to confront their darker natures to survive.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Halstead decides to trust an addict as Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning try to treat a patient suffering from an identity disorder.
Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Chaos comes to the island when the new-school players try to wrestle control from the vets.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Adam must choose between his friends and following Beverly’s rules while Geoff steals Barry’s identity and becomes the model student Barry wishes he could be.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The singers in GROUP B return to the stage for their “playoff” performances, as comedian Gabriel Iglesias joins the panelists at the desk.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Tonight’s crossover event sees Severide partnering with Sean Roman to investigate a series of teen opioid overdoses the Chicago P.D. may know more about than they’re telling the Firehouse.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy and Nick confront the suspect they believe is behind the Lucy Sable case and a recent attempted murder of someone in their community.
Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — Emilio and Natalia bond during a songwriting session as the Acosta family enjoys a short reunion in Mexico that leaves both sides confronting cracks in their family dynamic.
LEGO Masters (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The LEGO Movie creators Phil Lord and Christopher Miller task the pairs with a movie-themed LEGO building experience.
SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — While the BRAVO team heads overseas to rescue a CIA operative held captive, their support crew faces an enemy much closer to home.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Graham and Will go on a bro-date while Angie uses Poppy’s friendship with a boy at school to get closer to her crush, the boy’s dad.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Part two of the crossover follows the intelligence unit as they search for the dealer responsible for the multiple drug overdoses who may also be connected to Roman’s missing sister.
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Awkwafina suffers from a vaginal injury and the attention of a DJ who wants her to queef on his next track.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Bob Odenkirk, Iliza Shlesinger, Soccer Mommy
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: David Beckham, Guy Fieri, Doja Cat
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jason Segel, Charlotte Alter
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Nick Jonas, Travis Kelce, Finesse Mitchell, Michel’Le Baptiste
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Bautista, Princess Nokia
A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Kiley Reid
Conan: Wanda Sykes