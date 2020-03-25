What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Give Us One Last Musical, With Feeling

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Well, it’s finally here. The last musical episode we’ll ever get from this show. apparently, some kind of curse causes the group to emit their feelings, Glee-style and Margo has it out with a hideous purse.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Charles thinks Dr. Halstead is repeating his past mistakes when he takes on an Alzheimer’s patient admitted to the ER. Meanwhile, Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel argue over the best course of treatment for a terminally ill patient.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A select group gains an edge over their fellow castaways and one tribe tries a different approach to an immunity challenge.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Barry and Erica convert Murray’s store into a college hangout while Beverly bonds with Adam over a bicycle.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Will Arnett Joins the judging panel as Group C members perform one last time with only three will moving on to the Super Nine.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Principal Glascott angers his former mentor when he redesignates the old principal’s parking spot to be used as a community garden.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Severide investigates a suspicious motel fire as the rest of the firehouse becomes internet sleuths after stumbling upon a Reddit post about one of their own.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — The unit travels to Salem Town where chaos erupts as Tally questions her decision to join the military.