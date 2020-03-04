What’s On Tonight: Another Chance To Appreciate ‘The Magicians’ Weirdness

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Now that we know the show is ending this season, we really need to appreciate the hilariously vague episode descriptions it insists on giving us. This week? “Penny only wears vintage. Alice rejects a sandwich. Julia does a thing.”

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Several members of the team are caught in the crosshairs when a convicted murderer escapes custody and Dr. Halstead continues to clash with Dr. Charles over a patient’s treatment plan.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After last week’s bloody debacle, Archie, Betty, and Veronica dig their heels in deeper and get caught in a web of lies as the investigation heats up.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A grueling Edge of Extinction challenge pushes some of the castaways to their breaking points.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one winner T-Pain returns as Group B competes for a spot in the “Super Nine.”

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — That guy who tightrope-walked across the Grand Canyon is at it again, and this time he’s brought volcanoes.

Party of Five (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) — The family’s social worker makes a surprise visit that leaves Emilio shaken as Val makes a decision with long-lasting repercussions.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Casey and Severide butt heads over how to respond to a call while Boden’s new diet puts him (and the rest of the Firehouse) on edge.