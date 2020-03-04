What’s On Tonight: Another Chance To Appreciate ‘The Magicians’ Weirdness

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Now that we know the show is ending this season, we really need to appreciate the hilariously vague episode descriptions it insists on giving us. This week? “Penny only wears vintage. Alice rejects a sandwich. Julia does a thing.”
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Several members of the team are caught in the crosshairs when a convicted murderer escapes custody and Dr. Halstead continues to clash with Dr. Charles over a patient’s treatment plan.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — After last week’s bloody debacle, Archie, Betty, and Veronica dig their heels in deeper and get caught in a web of lies as the investigation heats up.
Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — A grueling Edge of Extinction challenge pushes some of the castaways to their breaking points.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season one winner T-Pain returns as Group B competes for a spot in the “Super Nine.”
Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — That guy who tightrope-walked across the Grand Canyon is at it again, and this time he’s brought volcanoes.
Party of Five (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) — The family’s social worker makes a surprise visit that leaves Emilio shaken as Val makes a decision with long-lasting repercussions.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Casey and Severide butt heads over how to respond to a call while Boden’s new diet puts him (and the rest of the Firehouse) on edge.
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — With Carson’s hearing rapidly approaching, an increasingly desperate Nancy turns to supernatural forces for help in exonerating her father.
LEGO Masters (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The remaining contestants must make a life-sized city block using only LEGOs.
SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The team is forced to investigate its own response protocols following a mission failure and the review might cost one of them their military career.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Voight and Halstead face off as the team investigates an armed robbery that quickly turns into a homicide case.
Stumptown (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — A custody case triggers some disturbing memories from her time in Afghanistan, causing Dex to spiral and ultimately confront her feelings over what happened to Benny.
Twenties (BET, 10:00 p.m.) — This new series from Lena Waithe follows an aspiring screenwriter going through a career crisis who’s forced to work with a producer whose show she shaded on social media.
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Nora and Edmund duke it out for their grandmother’s affection.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Elle Fanning, Dave “Lil Dicky” Burd, Local Natives
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Hillary Rodham Clinton, Noah Schnapp, Jane Birkin, Iggy Pop
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Hayes, David Chang
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ty Burrell, Susie Essman, Glen Sobel
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Usher, Judy Greer, Javier Hernández
A Little Late Lilly Singh: Jo Koy, Erinn Hayes
Conan: America Ferrera