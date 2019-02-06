What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Pull Off A Magical Heist

Syfy

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Margo joins Evil Eliot on a god-killing quest while the rest of the group tries to pull off a magical heist that forces Quentin to absorb everyone’s bad luck and carry around a stuffed bear.

Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Dr. Bekker and Dr. Rhodes have an incident in the O.R. that may have serious consequences for the hospital while Dr. Manning tries to uncover a secret Halstead has been hiding from her.

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell & Back (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Ramsay travels to Kansas City to give a family-owned Cajun restaurant a much-needed renovation.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica and Reggie go to extreme lengths to clean up a mess they created as “The Midnight Club” reunites to protect Tom and Sierra on their wedding day.

The World’s Best (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — In case you fell asleep during the Super Bowl and didn’t tune into this reality competition after the game, it’s basically CBS’ version of America’s Got Talent, just with more interesting judges.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Zoey surprises the group by defending Cash when he’s caught in the crossfire of a new campus-wide policy that unfairly targets students.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Olivia struggles to maintain her sobriety as Spencer resolves to avoid the mistakes of past relationships with his new girlfriend, Layla.

Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Foster’s personal life begins to interfere with her professional one as the rest of the team gears up for the annual Polar Plunge.

The Masked Singer (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The remaining celebs take to the stage to perform as their masked alter-egos.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Atwater’s allegiance is tested when he goes undercover to take down the head of a criminal syndicate.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — Season 14 ends with wedding bells for Rossi and Krystall but not before the BAU team travels to Los Angeles to investigate a series of fatal shootings in broad daylight.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Saya’s past comes back to haunt her when a mysterious group launches an attack on the school.

Suits (USA, 10:00 p.m.) — Someone attempts to blackmail Stu putting Donna and Harvey in a sticky situation.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Edgar and Lindsay decide to give this whole dating thing a try as Jimmy sets out to prove he hasn’t lost his edge despite his impending nuptials.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Daniel Radcliffe, Phoebe Robinson, Lauv & Troye Sivan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Williams, Ronnie Milsap featuring Little Big Town

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Steve Buscemi, Bret Baier, Sasha Sloan

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ice-T, Paul Schrader, Tucker Rule

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Alicia Keys, Hailey Bieber, Joe List

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Danai Gurira

Conan: Tracy Morgan, Taraji P. Henson