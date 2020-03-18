What’s On Tonight: Wednesdays Are For Witches With ‘The Magicians’ And ‘Motherland’

The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Margo and Josh debate the cuteness of werewolf babies and Eliot has a weird dream.
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — This new sci-fi series imagines what a world filled with militarized witches might look like. The premiere kicks off with three witches joining basic training at a place called Fort Salem as they prepare to defend their country against terrorist threats using their supernatural talents.
Chicago Med (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The show celebrates its 100th episode tonight as relationships are tested when devastating secrets are revealed. Dr. Manning and Dr. Charles treat a young boy who’s no stranger to the ER while Dr. Choi helps a police officer with a mysterious gunshot wound.
Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — The immunity challenge becomes more important than ever when two tribes must attend the council.
The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Erica take over an acapella group while Adam and Murray’s fake camping trip gets them in trouble with Beverly.
The Masked Singer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Comedian Joel McHale joins the judging panel as contestants from Group C perform one last time.
Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey’s competitive side comes out when she realizes Wilma might be a better singer than she is during show choir tryouts.
Chicago Fire (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Kidd tries to give back to her community while Gallo and Casey confront their personal connection to a house fire involving a mother and her young son.
Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The staircase strikes again, this time as Claire readies for a job interview. Meanwhile, Cam and Mitch debate the pros and cons of adopting another baby.
SEAL Team (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — The Bravo team must protect a group of engineers tasked with building a dam.
American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Oliver helps a classmate by pretending to go along with a rumor about his sexuality while Katie plays matchmaker against Greg’s wishes.
Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — As a gang war brews, Voight works with one member to get a key witness to testify in a high profile criminal case.
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Edmund and Nora prepare to launch their app.