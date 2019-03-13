What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Embark On A Dragon Quest

Syfy

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) — Quests are the theme of tonight’s episode as Fen tracks down her dream-weaver, Julia and Quentin take care of a dragon egg, and Alice spends some time (not) bonding with her absentee mother.

Empire (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The show returns following the Jussie Smollet scandal and it looks like, for the time being, Jamal’s still a player in the game. The Lyons must pull out all the stops to prove Lucious and Becky’s innocence in the data-mining scandal as Cookie tries to reconcile with Lucious’ past.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — FP’s birthday bash brings back some familiar faces including Jughead’s mom, who may have ulterior motives for her visit, and Archie, who must confront his past with G&G with the help of the gang.

The Goldbergs (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Beverly and Adam team up to do a mother-son cooking show on public access television, and Murray helps Barry rescue his college recommendation letter.

Schooled (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Lainey pulls a Romy and Michelle gag to avoid revealing to her old classmates that she’s now teaching at their alma mater.

All American (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Spencer learns the real reason his father split when he was a kid and Coop tries to stop a plan she put into motion.

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The ladies get together to plan Haley’s baby shows while Mitch, Cam, and Phil crash Jay’s hunting trip to spend some quality bro-time bonding over an elusive bald eagle.

Star (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The team contemplates the future of their respective musical careers after Star jeopardizes everything she’s worked for in a moment of anger.

Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — In a magical encounter at the Bachelor mansion, Chris Harrison bestows his wisdom on a frustrated Poppy and Angie, attempting to restore their faith in love and happy endings.

Deadly Class (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — The crew plans to raid Shabnam’s house after learning Chester has moved in.

Whiskey Cavalier (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Will and Frankie clash on a mission in Rome where their combative relationship threatens to jeopardize their attempts to thwart a terrorist attack.

You’re The Worst (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) — Gretchen battles some extreme anxiety over an event for a high-profile client while Jimmy realizes he’s not the most supportive partner.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Matt LeBlanc, Winston Duke, Tomberlin

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Mark Ruffalo, Jim Jefferies, Normani featuring 6lack

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Patricia Arquette, Ian McShane, Strand of Oaks, featuring Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ricky Gervais, Asia Kate Dillon, James Bay, Allison Miller

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Sharon Osbourne, Sam Richardson, Ryan Conner

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Karamo Brown

Conan: Kathy Bates