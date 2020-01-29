If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.
The Magicians (Syfy, 10:00 p.m.) — Fen gets a haircut, and Alice and Eliot go for a hike.
Vikings (History, 10:00 p.m.) — Ivar reunites with a familiar face while Bjorn tries to recruit allies in the face of a new threat and struggles to convince his old foe, King Harald, to join forces.
Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Veronica and Cheryl go into business together while Betty vows to take Bret down at the Quiz Show Championship.
Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Tonight, CBS is recognizing the Super Bowl fans who could care less about the actual field play with this interactive countdown of the best game-day commercials. Because really, who cares about touchdowns and interceptions when you’ve got Budweiser puppies to look forward to?
Nancy Drew (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Nancy and her crew follow up on the latest lead in the Lucy Sable case while also searching for Ryan’s would-be killer.
Party of Five (Freeform, 9:00 p.m.) — When baby Rafa becomes ill, a trip to the ER forces the kids to revaluate how they divvy up parenting duties.
Single Parents (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Angie ropes Douglas into her scheme to make sure Graham and Derek don’t bond too much on their father-son date.
Awkwafina is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central, 10:30 p.m.) — Nora suffers a vaginal injury and is held hostage by a queef-loving DJ.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jessica Simpson, Lakeith Stanfield, Orville Peck
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Blake Lively, Jameela Jamil, Roddy Ricch
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Steve Martin, the Steep Canyon Rangers
Late Night With Seth Meyers: Kristen Bell, Desus & Mero, Little Big Town, Chris Coleman
The Late Late Show With James Corden: Kumail Nanjiani, Dan Levy, Celeste
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ezra Klein
Conan: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ray Harrington