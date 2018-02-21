What’s On Tonight: ‘The Magicians’ Make A Bold Move

02.21.18

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Quentin and Penny go searching for a lost item while Margo boldly makes a stand against the terrifying Fairy Queen.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – The houseguests compete for the next Head of Household and Omarosa (probably) spill more juicy details about White House life because that’s the only thing keeping her in this damn house right now.

Olympics 2018 Prime Time: Cross-Country, Alpine, Bobsled, Freestyle (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Elana Meyers Taylor and Jamie Greubel are U.S. bobsled threats after medaling in Sochi, while the U.S. women’s cross-country team’s still pursues its first-ever medal behind Jessie Diggins and Mikaela Shiffrin takes to the slopes for the women’s combined (downhill).

The Amazing Race (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – The race takes the competitors to Hong Kong and San Francisco tonight.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – When Christian misses a meeting because of a work call, John and Kate are forced to take charge and they make the unfortunate decision to lock their coworkers in the conference room until they’re done brainstorming.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Jason Bateman, David Chang, X Ambassadors

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Sam Rockwell, J.J. Abrams, Borns

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Allison Janney, Joel McHale, Liam Gallagher

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Ludacris

