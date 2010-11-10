What’s on Tonight: The Man in Black + WWII in HD

Psych (USA) — Fall premiere. Returning from hiatus, the show will feature Cary Elwes as a debonair villain who uses the Shawn and Gus to escape prison. Cary Elwes gets a lifetime pass from me thanks to The Princess Bride, which is a good thing given his performance in Saw.
WWII in HD: The Air War (History) — Series premiere. From History: “The Air War showcases breathtaking aerial combat – original, color footage, never before seen by most Americans – of the B-17s “Flying Fortresses”, P-47 “Thunderbolts” and P-51 “Mustangs” on missions such as Regensburg, Schweinfurt and Berlin. Never-before-seen 8mm footage of the airmen on the bases, the devastation in Germany, and the Luftwaffe perspective is also highlighted.” Also: Andy Rooney. It may be the most perfect TV program ever made.
44th Annual Country Music Awards (ABC) — Wow, pop country music AND Gwyneth Paltrow singing?!?! What’s not to like? Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host.
Harry Loves Lisa (TV Land) — Season finale. Smell ya later, “Harry Loves Lisa.” Smell ya later forever.
Track Me If You Can (Discovery) — Series premiere. From Discovery: “Security expert Aton Edwards takes the viewer on an amazing journey off the grid and under the radar.” Perfect viewing for paranoid conspiracy theorists.
Thank you for The Princess Bride love! How do I deal with morons who call it gay? I hit them repeatedly right?
What’s on Tonight: The Man in Black
You just got so many Lost fans’ hopes up.
Don Draper with CoCo, too. My dick couldn’t get any harder.
FYI, Schweinfurt is the German word for queef….or it should be.
@Midwest It’s actually German for pig theft…so I guess in a slang way it works for that too.
Gwyneth Paltrow on some country music show? Isn’t she the one who basically said the USA is lame, uncultured and full of idiots? Now she’s going to perform in a music genre that is super duper American? She should “take her talent (back) to England” and not soil herself with our air and uncouth society…I drop a doo doo in her direction
Gay? It’s got lightsabers!
[www.youtube.com]
Leave Gwenyth Alone, she’s talented. Also.. have you guys heard about the Reality Rocks Online Fan Awards, I’m surprised I didn’t hear about it on this blog first. I’m having so much fun voting for my favorite shows.You wouldn’t believe who’s winning! I’m so excited about it! Check it out and VOTE for your fav shows! I’m voting everday! [www.realityrocks.net]
Dude! No mention of Terriers, one of the best shows on TV, which airs tonight? And yet you mention Harry Loves Lisa?
Dennis, the movie itself isn’t gay. The guys who claim they love it, however…
We’re not gay, we’re heteroflexible.