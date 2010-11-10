What’s on Tonight: The Man in Black + WWII in HD

Psych (USA) — Fall premiere. Returning from hiatus, the show will feature Cary Elwes as a debonair villain who uses the Shawn and Gus to escape prison. Cary Elwes gets a lifetime pass from me thanks to The Princess Bride, which is a good thing given his performance in Saw.

WWII in HD: The Air War (History) — Series premiere. From History: “The Air War showcases breathtaking aerial combat – original, color footage, never before seen by most Americans – of the B-17s “Flying Fortresses”, P-47 “Thunderbolts” and P-51 “Mustangs” on missions such as Regensburg, Schweinfurt and Berlin. Never-before-seen 8mm footage of the airmen on the bases, the devastation in Germany, and the Luftwaffe perspective is also highlighted.” Also: Andy Rooney. It may be the most perfect TV program ever made.

44th Annual Country Music Awards (ABC) — Wow, pop country music AND Gwyneth Paltrow singing?!?! What’s not to like? Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood host.

Harry Loves Lisa (TV Land) — Season finale. Smell ya later, “Harry Loves Lisa.” Smell ya later forever.

Track Me If You Can (Discovery) — Series premiere. From Discovery: “Security expert Aton Edwards takes the viewer on an amazing journey off the grid and under the radar.” Perfect viewing for paranoid conspiracy theorists.

