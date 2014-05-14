What’s On Tonight: The ‘Modern Family’ Wedding And Season Finales Galore

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Part one of the two-part Cam and Mitchell wedding extravaganza. I’ve been skipping in and out of this show all season, but yes, I will definitely watch these two episodes, and I will probably tear up a bit at multiple points because SHUT UP YOU’RE FEELING EMOTIONS. Any and all further analysis will be provided by Jagged Edge, below. So So Def.

Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Oliver is forced to decide if he’s a killer or a hero. But first, EVERYONE’S GOING TO THE ROONEY CONCERT.

Suburgatory (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Series finale. Suburgatory got axed to make way for shows like Selfie, which looks God-awful and features Karen Gillan doing an American accent even though her normal British speaking voice is one of the five or six best things in the entire world. Everyone is fired.

Nashville (ABC, 10 p.m.) – Season finale. I do not watch this show and was therefore unaware that Luke from The O.C. stars as a closeted country singer, and is trying to launch a singing career in real life. The world is full of wonder. And references to The O.C.. Which I have made two of so far in this post. Can I get to three? Stay tuned.

The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – “Philip prepares Fred for a crucial mission. Meanwhile, Stan is forced to make an impossible choice.” Hmm, kinda like when Seth had to choose between Summer and Anna? Boom. Third reference. Still the champ.

Legit (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Billy goes to a video game tournament. Like The Wizard, but … different, presumably.

Billy on the Street (Fuse, 11:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Nick Offerman guest stars. Yes, this is something I am interested in.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Emily Blunt and Daymond John on Kimmel; Barbara Walters and Elle Fanning on Letterman; Carrie Ann Inaba and comedian Brad Trackman on Ferguson; Maya Rudolph, Robert Duvall, and Lily Allen on Fallon; Tina Fey and Matthew Rhys on Meyers; Blondie on Stewart; Keri Russell on Colbert; and Jonah Hill and Lupita Nyong’o on a repeat of Conan.