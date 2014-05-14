What’s On Tonight: The ‘Modern Family’ Wedding And Season Finales Galore

Modern Family (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – Part one of the two-part Cam and Mitchell wedding extravaganza. I’ve been skipping in and out of this show all season, but yes, I will definitely watch these two episodes, and I will probably tear up a bit at multiple points because SHUT UP YOU’RE FEELING EMOTIONS. Any and all further analysis will be provided by Jagged Edge, below. So So Def.
Arrow (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Oliver is forced to decide if he’s a killer or a hero. But first, EVERYONE’S GOING TO THE ROONEY CONCERT.
Suburgatory (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Series finale. Suburgatory got axed to make way for shows like Selfie, which looks God-awful and features Karen Gillan doing an American accent even though her normal British speaking voice is one of the five or six best things in the entire world. Everyone is fired.
Nashville (ABC, 10 p.m.) – Season finale. I do not watch this show and was therefore unaware that Luke from The O.C. stars as a closeted country singer, and is trying to launch a singing career in real life. The world is full of wonder. And references to The O.C.. Which I have made two of so far in this post. Can I get to three? Stay tuned.
The Americans (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – “Philip prepares Fred for a crucial mission. Meanwhile, Stan is forced to make an impossible choice.” Hmm, kinda like when Seth had to choose between Summer and Anna? Boom. Third reference. Still the champ.
Legit (FXX, 10:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Billy goes to a video game tournament. Like The Wizard, but … different, presumably.
Billy on the Street (Fuse, 11:00 p.m.) – Season finale. Nick Offerman guest stars. Yes, this is something I am interested in.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Emily Blunt and Daymond John on Kimmel; Barbara Walters and Elle Fanning on Letterman; Carrie Ann Inaba and comedian Brad Trackman on Ferguson; Maya Rudolph, Robert Duvall, and Lily Allen on Fallon; Tina Fey and Matthew Rhys on Meyers; Blondie on Stewart; Keri Russell on Colbert; and Jonah Hill and Lupita Nyong’o on a repeat of Conan.
Aww, I didn’t even realize Suburgatory got canceled. It feels like nothing happened this season, too.
Modern Family is only airing part 1 tonight? I read somewhere that it was an hour long.
My digital box is only showing the first episode, so this post appears to be correct.
Legit was just cancelled too. Let the streets run red with the blood of these underrated sitcoms.
Whut? No. Why would they do that? Legit is phenomenal!
YOU LIE! Please tell me your lying, PLEASE. /sob
That’s horsecrap.
wait, really? that fucking sucks. it was solid last season, but has been pretty great this year. last week’s intervention episode was hysterical.
I just found out how great Jim Jefferies is. And Legit got cancelled. America is a buunch of fackin coonts
Check out his stand up if you haven’t. Quality stuff.
Impossible Choice? More like easiest of choices DG. Summer>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>.Anna forever
It seems like Modern Family has been on non-stop for the last 18 months.
I have miraculously never seen an entire episode. Not sure how I’ve managed to pull that off.
Gah, yes. I have seen parts of, like, 3 episodes when it’s on in the gym, and I just don’t get it. Same with The Middle. The best you can say is that it’s derivative or repetitive or forgettable. I just don’t see the appeal. I hate everyone in those shows for being boring and wasting my time.
Also, I need to find where they keep the TV remote in the gym.
Oy……I’m not sure I’ll have the energy to watch Modern Family tonight – it’s exhausting. I can only take so much “Spouse A gets miffed at Spouse B for something petty……reconcile at end of episode” At least tell me ahead of time that Haley will be showing ample cleavage……SOMETHING.
I am considering these two episodes as the series finales. The show has become a live action Family Guy. It started off relatively clever and then became what it is now….
You’ve got to hand it to Modern Family for going a full season without making one person laugh.
That was beginning to look like one amazingly STRONG TAEK!
Ahh what the hell, I only finally got into Billy On The Street a month ago, and its already the season finale? I JUST WANT TO FUCKING YELL AT EVERYONE NOW DAMMIT
last week’s episode of Modern Family was pretty great actually.
Karen Gillan. Scottish. Did Rowles write this?
They were living unwed and with child? That is just sinful!
Modern Family’s Mitchell might actually be the most hateable character on TV. He is the worst.
Hopefully the Ghost Of Al Bundy will infiltrate Ed O’Neil, and he’ll turn it into his own personal Red Wedding…
…then he’ll go on to score 4 touchdowns (IN A SINGLE GAME!) at a pick-up game that happens shortly after.
In summary, fuck Modern Family.
Psycho Dad would have kidnapped the judge so there couldn’t be no more weddins.
Nicely done. The “shoved down our throats” line nearly sold me.
What is it with homophobes and the constant worry of things being shoved down their throats?