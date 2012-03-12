What's on Tonight: The Most Important Reality Show Decision Ever?

The Bachelor (ABC, 8 p.m.) – Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve noticed more of you saying complimentary things about “The Bachelor,” or at least admitting that you sneak a peek at the TV when your wife or girlfriend is watching. Tonight’s the two-hour finale, where Ben will pick either Southern belle Lindzi Cox or model Courtney Robertson, so you won’t have to feel ashamed much longer. (Though I hate the way her name is spelled, I’d choose Lindzi. Seems like a gal I could take home to ma.) An “After the Final Rose” special airs afterward.
Godzilla (Showtime Showcase, 8 p.m.) – Oh, it’s the Matthew Broderick version? Never mind.
Alcatraz (Fox, 9 p.m.) – “After being unjustly sent to prison, a man returns and starts committing crimes.” So, the plot of every episode?
1,000 Ways to Die (Spike, 10 p.m.) – Tonight’s episode is called “Enter the Ferret,” a bizarre, far-reaching play on Enter the Dragon. Or maybe Enter the Fist? I have no idea, but I do know that I would have loved to been in the writer’s room (an Arby’s) when the 1,000 ways to die were put together. “No, no, no, getting run over by a dozen Shriner cars isn’t a good enough way to be killed.”
Smash (NBC, 10 p.m.) – This is still on and Katharine McPhee is still very pretty.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Will Ferrell on Letterman; Jessica Simpson and Adam Carolla on Leno; “Bachelor” runner-up on Kimmel; Leslie Bibb and David Milch on Ferguson; Joan Rivers and Stacy Keibler on Fallon; Grover Norquist on Stewart; and Katherine Boo on Colbert.
I really hoped that said Chicken Boo on Colbert
OH YAY BOY!! THIS THE C TO THE TATER TOTS DROPPING SOME SWEET NEW RHYMES ON Y’ALL!!”
Chicken Boo, what’s the matter with you?
You don’t act like the other chickens do
You wear a disguise
To look like human guys
But you’re not man; you’re a Chicken Boo”
Why, she’s not a journalist. She’s a chicken!
The correct answer is “Fuck Courtney, marry Lindzi, kill yourself”.
I’m still trying to wrap my head around “Lindzi.”
Ummm…no one else may care, but regarding Alcatraz – if you’re DVR is set to only record new episodes throughout the season, it may not pick up tonight’s since this was supposed to have aired last week, but got bumped for the rain delayed Daytona 500. Thus the DVR (at least mine), doesn’t see this as technically new.
Grover on Stewart tonight, got it.
I dont watch The Bachelor but I would choose the Brunette.
I think that the more ridiculous the spelling the bigger the slut/moron.
/Mom spells her name Syndee :(
I do think it’s the first “wrongly committed” man to come back so far on Alcatraz. The others were all certified bastards, some worse than others.
I kind of like that not all of them get captured, some get killed. That’s more realistic. (He said about a show where people from 1963 show up in the modern world totally unchanged.)
I don’t know why but I could have sworn that Lindzi hailed from Washington. Or so I heard.
if you mix the two of them you get friends era courtney cox
That blonde is fine as hell. jus sayin