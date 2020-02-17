The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Confrontations abound this week. First, Cardinal Spalletta comes for Brannox, and then he must pass on some unfortunate news to Voiello, who’s also tying up loose ends elsewhere. And Sofia learns her husband’s secret, so yep, looks like a night full of religiously-toned drama.

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Riding high off the bull semen factory explosion, this episode’s emergencies include a gruesome farming accident and a ride-share that ends in disaster. Oh, a memorial service will go awry and possibly spawn another funeral. Yikes.

Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The NYPD goes undercover at a funeral director convention where two key suspects, a pair of sketchy morticians, used to have professional dealings with a victim who was found in an already-embalmed state.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer’s looking to impress football recruiters, but everyone’s worried that he’s pushing himself too fast. Meanwhile, Coop’s distracted from his music with Layla by what’s going on outside.

McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — This week, Frank Colombo’s unveiling the scam’s inner workings, which involved winning ticket trades and sales, all for Colombo getting a cut of the dough.

The Good Doctor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — The team’s looking toward an experimental procedure to treat a young boy who was born without a fully functional trachea, while Shaun and Carly are still dancing around his Lea friendship.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS (RERUNS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Billy Crystal, The Tenderloins, and Kelsea Ballerini

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: RuPaul and Meghan Trainor

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Steve Martin, and Steve Martin with the Steep Canyon Rangers

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ewan McGregor, Rob McElhenney, and Ilan Rubin

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Greta Gerwig, Baumbach, and Demetri Martin

A Little Late With Lilly Singh: Cameron Monaghan and Noel Fisher from Shameless