The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Brannox pays Pius XIII a visit after meeting with Marilyn Manson — what? — but his predecessor’s devout following proves problematic. Elsewhere, the nuns go on strike, the Vatican faces bankruptcy, and Gutierrez holds a secret meeting.
McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — This new docuseries from Mark Wahlberg digs into the con surrounding the McDonald’s Monopoly game and the mastermind behind it, a man known as “Uncle Jerry.”
9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen and Michelle lead their teams in a race against the clock to save some unlucky people in the path of a massive tornado ravaging Austin.
All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer’s friends and family in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him when the unthinkable happens.
The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The ladies head down to Costa Rica where Peter shows off his gnarly forehead scar and takes one hopeful on a helicopter ride through the jungle while another woman spends the day crying her eyes out.
The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin and Dave seek redemption when Gemma and Marty hand them their a**es at a local pub’s trivia night.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Bob, Douglas, and Christina aren’t pleased when Dottie decides to return to MaxDot following some successful physical therapy sessions.
All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola goes up against her own mother to defend the justice system.
Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lynn continues to confront her demons as Jefferson and Anissa team up with the ASA to rescue one of their own.
Prodigal Son (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Malcolm postpones his vacation to hunt for a serial killer modeling his murders after Malcolm’s favorite childhood book. The FBI profiler is forced to work with his father and go undercover at a high-society wedding in the city, to catch the criminal.
Manifest (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Michaela investigates a brutal attack at the Church of the Believers but runs into opposition from Adrian while Ben looks into a mysterious hit-and-run involving Cal and Grace.
