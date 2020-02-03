If nothing below suits your sensibilities, check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now.

The New Pope (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — Brannox pays Pius XIII a visit after meeting with Marilyn Manson — what? — but his predecessor’s devout following proves problematic. Elsewhere, the nuns go on strike, the Vatican faces bankruptcy, and Gutierrez holds a secret meeting.

McMillion$ (HBO, 10:00 p.m.) — This new docuseries from Mark Wahlberg digs into the con surrounding the McDonald’s Monopoly game and the mastermind behind it, a man known as “Uncle Jerry.”

9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Owen and Michelle lead their teams in a race against the clock to save some unlucky people in the path of a massive tornado ravaging Austin.

All American (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — Spencer’s friends and family in Crenshaw and Beverly Hills rally around him when the unthinkable happens.

The Bachelor (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — The ladies head down to Costa Rica where Peter shows off his gnarly forehead scar and takes one hopeful on a helicopter ride through the jungle while another woman spends the day crying her eyes out.

The Neighborhood (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Calvin and Dave seek redemption when Gemma and Marty hand them their a**es at a local pub’s trivia night.

Bob (Hearts) Abishola (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Bob, Douglas, and Christina aren’t pleased when Dottie decides to return to MaxDot following some successful physical therapy sessions.

All Rise (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Lola goes up against her own mother to defend the justice system.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Lynn continues to confront her demons as Jefferson and Anissa team up with the ASA to rescue one of their own.