What’s On Tonight: The One Not-Terrible Chuck Lorre Show Is Back

Mom (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. Mom was my “I kind of like this, but I know I don’t really have to pay attention to it, so I’ll watch it while doing my laundry, or something” show last season. Anna Faris and Allison Janney make everything better.
Thursday Night Football (NFL Network, 8:25 p.m.) — It’s my Panthers versus Cajun Boy’s Saints in the Battle of Which Team Won’t F*ck Up More. Should be a blast (please note that CBS is done with Thursday night games; it’s NFL Network for the rest of the season).
Two and a Half Men (CBS, 9 p.m.) — Season premiere. Our long nightmare is over.
The McCarthys (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — Series premiere. “A multi-camera comedy about a close-knit, sports-crazed Boston family…” and I’m OUT. Sorry, Joey McIntyre.
Elementary (CBS, 10 p.m.) — Season premiere. I fell behind on Elementary last season, to the point where I didn’t even know he took a job at MI6 (although apparently he’s coming back with a “new apprentice” tonight?). Is it worth catching up?
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Brian Williams on Letterman; Gordon Ramsay on Fallon; Scott Foley and Smokey Robinson ft. Aloe Blacc and JC Chasez on Kimmel; Cedric the Entertainer and Jayma Mays on Ferguson; Zooey Deschanel and Ken Marino on Meyers; Jake Gyllenhaal, Judy Greer, and the War on Drugs on Conan; Spoon on Stewart; and David Miliband on Colbert.
Mom still suffers from having laughter after every fucking line.
[insert name of any pre-2000 sitcom] still suffers from having laughter after every fucking line.
No, it’s pretty terrible
I need help. Does anyone else watch The 100? Probably not. If anyone can explain to me why they won’t let Clarke out because of radiation concerns, why do they let other people in and out. ITS KILLING ME.
Going off what else I saw on TV Guide’s new tonight listing, it mainly looks like a big pile of things they’ll be ridiculing next week on The Soup and that’s about it.
BAZINGA!
THIS is Thursday’s lineup? What the shit happened to Thursday?
This is a disgraceful lineup. They should just cancel Thursday altogether if this is the kind of TV we’re getting.
It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, philistine.
Cavs.
That’s exactly how I would describe Mom. Only…you know…the male version that doesn’t include doing laundry.
The final season of Parenthood is airing and it seems like nobody but me, Juliet Litman, and David Jacoby care at all.
Moms is lame the good one is BBT, and who cares if there is a laugh track. Don’t be a bitter hipster.
I thought the McCarthy s looked pretty bad and then I saw a trailer for it. Those accents are horrendous.