The Public (Peacock Original film) — Emilio Estevez directed and wrote this film (in which he also appears) about Cincinnati becoming ground central for an act of civil disobedience-turned-standoff with police. Alec Baldwin, Jena Malone, Taylor Schilling, Christian Slater, Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Gabrielle Union, Jacob Vargas, Michael K. Williams, and Jeffrey Wright star.

Hope Frozen: A Quest to Live Twice (Netflix documentary) — A harrowing journey gets the spotlight in this award-winning documentary feature from film from Thailand. The documentary follows two Thai Buddhist parents who have their two-year-old, Einz, cryopreserved when she dies from brain cancer.

Dead Pixels (CW, 8:00pm EST) — Nicky’s dad attempts to bond with him over Kingdom Scrolls, but the plan backfires in a morbid manner.

Tell Me A Story (CW, 9:00pm EST) — Hannah heads back to NYC in search of Gabe, who’s being held captive, and Jordan discovers a terrible truth.

Transplant (NBC, 10:00pm EST) — Besh is under fire, facing immense scrutiny, and finding his days York Memorial Hospital to be numbered.

Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Janelle Monáe, Jacob Soboroff

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Rainn Wilson, Anthony Ramos

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Ewan McGregor, Willie & Bobbie Nelson, Kesha

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Wendy Williams, Blake Griffin, Yola

Jimmy Kimmel Live — John David Washington, Snoh Aalegra