What’s On Tonight: ‘The Romanoffs’ Lands On Amazon

10.11.18 22 mins ago

Amazon

The Romanoffs (Amazon) — Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner gives us a new, layered drama that feels less like an actual TV show and more like a series of standalone movies. Each installment follows an individual with ties, or claims to ties, to the royal Romanoff bloodline. Expect to see a bunch of Pete Campbells in this one.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith Grey has been put through the ringer on this show but tonight, the writers have really decided to torture her by making her go on a blind date with that guy from How I Met Your Mother.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 14 premieres with Sam still searching for Dean, who could be literally anywhere in the world while Jack tries to adjust to life as a human among hunters.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jonah helps Amy throw a baby shower while Dinah stages her own maternity shoot with Mateo’s help.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Bernadette and Penny take Raj’s fiancé to dinner to get her measure while Leonard looks into why Sheldon never mentioned his childhood best friend, Tam.

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Eagles take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium tonight.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – The group is threatened when one of their own makes a surprising announcement.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – George Sr. asks Sheldon to keep a secret from Mary and the stress of lying drives Sheldon to hideout at Tam’s house for his first sleepover.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will, Grace, and Jack finally notice that Karen’s been missing since her husband found out about her affair with Malcolm.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie’s plan to trick Adam into picking a wedding venue backfires and Christy’s law professor demands a bit too much of her.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — It’s a life-and-death situation when a young boy falls into water pipes beneath the city of Seattle.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Emet realizes she and Davis might be coddling Louie too much so she sets a plan in motion to teach him some independence, only to discover he’s more mature than she thought.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Murphy attends a sexual harassment workshop and is left reeling from the memory of her own #MeToo incident.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise and Emmet defend a wealthy CEO accused of killing his business partner as the governor goes after Annalise’s legal clinic.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The cops investigate an online incel group responsible for a string of break-in assaults.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team protects a set of jurors in a high-profile case after the mob targets them with a series of fire-bombings.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) – This Gothic horror adaptation follows a family of five siblings who move into a haunted mansion with the hope of flipping it. Instead, they’re haunted by spirits and vengeful ghosts that wreak havoc on their perfectly put-together lives.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dakota Johnson, Ike Barinholtz, Tom Morello with Portugal. The Man & Whethan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jonah Hill, Charles Barkley, Bazzi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nicole Chung

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight
TAGSWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 1 week ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 1 week ago 26 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP