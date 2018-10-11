What’s On Tonight: ‘The Romanoffs’ Lands On Amazon

Amazon

The Romanoffs (Amazon) — Mad Men’s Matthew Weiner gives us a new, layered drama that feels less like an actual TV show and more like a series of standalone movies. Each installment follows an individual with ties, or claims to ties, to the royal Romanoff bloodline. Expect to see a bunch of Pete Campbells in this one.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Meredith Grey has been put through the ringer on this show but tonight, the writers have really decided to torture her by making her go on a blind date with that guy from How I Met Your Mother.

Supernatural (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Season 14 premieres with Sam still searching for Dean, who could be literally anywhere in the world while Jack tries to adjust to life as a human among hunters.

Superstore (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Jonah helps Amy throw a baby shower while Dinah stages her own maternity shoot with Mateo’s help.

The Big Bang Theory (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Bernadette and Penny take Raj’s fiancé to dinner to get her measure while Leonard looks into why Sheldon never mentioned his childhood best friend, Tam.

Thursday Night Football: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Eagles take on the Giants at MetLife Stadium tonight.

The Good Place (NBC, 8:30 p.m.) – The group is threatened when one of their own makes a surprising announcement.

Young Sheldon (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) – George Sr. asks Sheldon to keep a secret from Mary and the stress of lying drives Sheldon to hideout at Tam’s house for his first sleepover.

Will & Grace (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – Will, Grace, and Jack finally notice that Karen’s been missing since her husband found out about her affair with Malcolm.

Mom (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) – Bonnie’s plan to trick Adam into picking a wedding venue backfires and Christy’s law professor demands a bit too much of her.

Station 19 (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — It’s a life-and-death situation when a young boy falls into water pipes beneath the city of Seattle.

I Feel Bad (NBC, 9:30 p.m.) – Emet realizes she and Davis might be coddling Louie too much so she sets a plan in motion to teach him some independence, only to discover he’s more mature than she thought.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) – Murphy attends a sexual harassment workshop and is left reeling from the memory of her own #MeToo incident.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – Annalise and Emmet defend a wealthy CEO accused of killing his business partner as the governor goes after Annalise’s legal clinic.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The cops investigate an online incel group responsible for a string of break-in assaults.

S.W.A.T. (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – The team protects a set of jurors in a high-profile case after the mob targets them with a series of fire-bombings.

The Haunting of Hill House (Netflix) – This Gothic horror adaptation follows a family of five siblings who move into a haunted mansion with the hope of flipping it. Instead, they’re haunted by spirits and vengeful ghosts that wreak havoc on their perfectly put-together lives.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Dakota Johnson, Ike Barinholtz, Tom Morello with Portugal. The Man & Whethan

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Jonah Hill, Charles Barkley, Bazzi

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Nicole Chung