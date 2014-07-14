What’s On Tonight: The Season Finale Of ’24: Live Another Day’

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW, 8 p.m.) — Scary Spice guest stars, and as anyone who’s ever seen Spice World at HBO2 at 3 a.m. knows, she’s a comedy legend.

2014 Gillette Home Run Derby (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Do you want to know the terrifying truth, or do you want to see Yoenis Cespedes and Jose Bautista sock a few dingers? (Dingers! Dingers!)

24: Live Another Day (Fox, 9 p.m.) — Season finale. Apparently scripts were dispatched to the actors with the final 10 pages missing prior to shooting the finale, not that Kiefer Sutherland knows what the hell he’s reading. Seriously, I’ve really liked this season, but I can only make sense of about 45% of the plot. Except Goth Chloe. She makes PERFECT sense.

Masters of Sex (Showtime, 9 p.m.) — In case you missed last night’s excellent premiere, Showtime is reairing the episode. You should watch it.

Under the Dome (CBS, 10 p.m.) — First, Dean Norris doesn’t get nominated for an Emmy, and now he has to “conduct a census” on Under the Dome. Poor guy could use a break.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Kurt Russell and Hannibal Buress on Letterman; Michael Strahan, Diane Kruger, and Phish on Fallon; Zachary Levi on Ferguson; Pete Rose on Meyers; Jason Biggs and Ellie Kemper on Conan; Dahlia Lithwick on Stewart; and Jad Abumrad and Robert Krulwich on Colbert.