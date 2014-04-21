What’s On Tonight: The Season Finale Of ‘Archer’

#What's On Tonight #Archer
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.21.14 41 Comments

Friends with Better Lives (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — “Will sexts with his new date.” How edgy.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (ABC Family, 9 p.m.) — I still have nightmares about Christopher Lloyd dropping that poor red-and-white shoe into the Dip. Horrifying.

The Following (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I miss Rick & Morty.

Castle (ABC, 10 p.m.) — “Castle and Beckett must play a witness’s delusions to solve a decades-old murder.” Judging by the episode title, “That ’70s Show,” that means they’re gonna get stoned, sing along to Big Star, and hang out with Tommy Chong. I can dig it.

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) — Lana finally has her baby, and we say goodbye to Archer Vice.

The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. The Boondocks returns after a 17-year break (or thereabouts) without its creator, Aaron McGruder. That has me worried. But there’s an upcoming episode that spoofs Breaking Bad. That has me excited.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Courteney Cox on Letterman; Brian Williams and Christina Hendricks on Fallon; Billy Bob Thornton and Katy Perry on Kimmel; George Lopez on Ferguson; John McCain and Billy Eichner on Meyers; Gina McCarthy on Stewart; and Ken Burns on Colbert.

Around The Web

TOPICS#What's On Tonight#Archer
TAGSARCHERWHAT'S ON TONIGHT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP