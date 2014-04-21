What’s On Tonight: The Season Finale Of ‘Archer’

Friends with Better Lives (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — “Will sexts with his new date.” How edgy.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit (ABC Family, 9 p.m.) — I still have nightmares about Christopher Lloyd dropping that poor red-and-white shoe into the Dip. Horrifying.
The Following (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I miss Rick & Morty.
Castle (ABC, 10 p.m.) — “Castle and Beckett must play a witness’s delusions to solve a decades-old murder.” Judging by the episode title, “That ’70s Show,” that means they’re gonna get stoned, sing along to Big Star, and hang out with Tommy Chong. I can dig it.
Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) — Lana finally has her baby, and we say goodbye to Archer Vice.
The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. The Boondocks returns after a 17-year break (or thereabouts) without its creator, Aaron McGruder. That has me worried. But there’s an upcoming episode that spoofs Breaking Bad. That has me excited.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Courteney Cox on Letterman; Brian Williams and Christina Hendricks on Fallon; Billy Bob Thornton and Katy Perry on Kimmel; George Lopez on Ferguson; John McCain and Billy Eichner on Meyers; Gina McCarthy on Stewart; and Ken Burns on Colbert.
“Remember me, Eddie? When I killed your brother, I talked JUST! LIKE! THIIIIIIIIIIIS!”
I worked at a theater that did a repertory screening of Roger Rabbit. Trust me when I say that above line is fully capable of making a three-year-old piss themselves.
Yeah, while I didn’t piss myself, I remember that reveal being sufficiently terrifying.
Were the actors capable of modulating their voice in that line from “Christopher Lloyd” to “glass-cracking screech” without electronic assistance?
That moment and Large Marge from Pee Wee’s Big Adventure are two indelible moments of terror/revulsion from my childhood.
“Lana finally has her baby, and we say goodbye to Archer Vice.”
I am conflicted with this because while the 2nd half of the season has improved, I am still happy they are done with this subplot.
Agreed.
It could have been ok if they’d actually sold some coke but early on it became obvious that it was just going to be Charlie Brown trying to kick a football. Luckily the season got a lot better, hopefully this is the end of the Cherlene country bit. They did set the bar impossibly high with the Danger Zone video though.
It has been a very fun distraction, but I do miss the spy hijinks.
@JTRO I read that the “we can’t sell coke straight” part came from the network; under no circumstances were they to actually have the gang selling it, so they had to come up with excuses to get rid of it.
I do think they missed the boat on the opportunity presented, but I’m glad we’ll be back to spy hijinks.
That’s interesting I wonder if that has anything to do with Boyd and Ava Crowder having an impossible time selling heroin inside and outside of prison on Justified.
@nyccine @JTRO That is a very good theory, but FX is now notorious for not sending any network notes to show runners. I would be very surprised if both shows had intended on successful drug dealing, only to have the network stomp it out.
Also, why in the world did they make Pam so shitty and annoying this season and not redeem her at all? Even last night she was still making the same stale cocaine jokes. ugh.
So are they finally going to reveal the baby is Archer’s? I mean it’s pretty obvious right?
Ten bucks says it’s Cyril’s.
It’s going to be a Krieger Clone
Two words. Conway. Stern.
Two more: Kenny Loggins
Burt Reynolds!
Pam
Nah Lana got preggers when Archer has cancer. Why she was so interested in rather or not he was up to his old tricks by banging the maid/dictator’s wife.
My money is also on Cyril. That would make it Cyril 2 Archer 0 in the illegitimate baby department.
Breaking Bad parody or not, I’m concerned about Boondocks
Well just remember that there are any numerous aspects to life that are much more important than a fucking tv show.
It bothers me to this day that there’s no question mark in the official title for WFRR.
Cyril needs to fall off something, in a humiliating and painful way. He’s been a huge dick these last couple of episodes.
Come to think of it, Castle is now the last survivor of the shows I started watching because they had Firefly cast members in. Did not see that one coming.
Mad Men? I first noticed Christina Hendricks on Firefly, even if it was only a couple of episodes. Some great episodes, too.
Yeah, both of Christina Hendricks’ episodes were good ones, and she was magnificent in them.
Adventure Time is back as well.
I believe The Black List (aka, the only decent NBC show except for Hannibal) is on tonight.
Two watchable hours is quite an achievement nowadays. I may have to keep an eye on this plucky upstart.
I think we all miss Rick and Morty.
Thank GOD I saved those episodes on my DVR. I wish I’d saved them all.
I managed to get them all – greatest achievement of the year to date.
Oh Rick and Morty, your absence makes me feel like shouting Wubalubadubdub (post-finale meaning).
In their absence bourbon has become my gubba nub nub du rocka.
I’m just watching old episodes of Ball Fondlers and Gazorpazorpfield to pass the time. I think that IS Lorenzo Music.
I still can’t understand why Brian Williams and other journalist appear on late night talk shows. Did he just write a book?
Fallon: So what’s going on?
Williams: Nuthin. Just reporting the news like I do every night, on NBC…the network we’re on…right now…
Fallon: Okay next up Christina Hendricks, sorry to make you wait before bringing her out but Brian Williams has to be on first, it’s in my contract with NBC.
eh, they usually make for good guests. especially Brian Williams, who seems to have a ball busting rapport with everyone.
Williams apparently just finds it funny to do this stuff. He was on “30 Rock” all the time.
Good riddance Archer Vice arch, you ruined the show for me.
Jessica Rabbit>All others.
My takeaway from this season has been that, as much as I have loved her, I wouldn’t mind if they do away with Malory after this season. At this point she’s like a nastier, alcoholic version of late-seasons Adam Schiff on Law and Order. Her role is basically to grumble and call everybody an idiot. And as much as I love a lacerating quip machine, there’s a limit. It just seems like they’ve done everything they can do with her at this point, except kill her off. And I think an Archer dealing with Mommy dying would lead to some good shit.