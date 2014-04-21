What’s On Tonight: The Season Finale Of ‘Archer’

Friends with Better Lives (CBS, 8:30 p.m.) — “Will sexts with his new date.” How edgy.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (ABC Family, 9 p.m.) — I still have nightmares about Christopher Lloyd dropping that poor red-and-white shoe into the Dip. Horrifying.

The Following (Fox, 9 p.m.) — I miss Rick & Morty.

Castle (ABC, 10 p.m.) — “Castle and Beckett must play a witness’s delusions to solve a decades-old murder.” Judging by the episode title, “That ’70s Show,” that means they’re gonna get stoned, sing along to Big Star, and hang out with Tommy Chong. I can dig it.

Archer (FX, 10 p.m.) — Lana finally has her baby, and we say goodbye to Archer Vice.

The Boondocks (Adult Swim, 10:30 p.m.) — Season premiere. The Boondocks returns after a 17-year break (or thereabouts) without its creator, Aaron McGruder. That has me worried. But there’s an upcoming episode that spoofs Breaking Bad. That has me excited.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: Courteney Cox on Letterman; Brian Williams and Christina Hendricks on Fallon; Billy Bob Thornton and Katy Perry on Kimmel; George Lopez on Ferguson; John McCain and Billy Eichner on Meyers; Gina McCarthy on Stewart; and Ken Burns on Colbert.