USA

The Sinner (USA, 10:00 p.m.) – Ambrose returns to Mosswood to have a tense confrontation with Vera over the goings-on in her cult.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Esther’s overbearing mother comes to town to lecture her about her life choices while Benji gets involved with an Emo crowd that might be a bit too risqué for his tastes.

America’s Got Talent (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Tonight is a results episode, so get ready to say goodbye to some of your favorite acts.

Big Brother (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Another Power of Veto competition takes place with the winner potentially changing the eviction nominations.

Burden of Truth (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The town implodes as the sick girls and their families face off against employees of the mill who are worried they’ll lose their jobs over lawsuit claims.

MasterChef (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The remaining cooks split into teams to cook 100 dishes for some hungry airmen before competing in the dreaded Tag Team challenge.

Suits (USA, 9:00 p.m.) – Harvey and Louis take a hard look their personal and professional relationship while Donna doubts Samantha’s motives for helping her.

The Story of the Royals (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) – ABC is dedicating an entire series to figuring out why Americans are so obsessed with the royal family. We’ll solve it for you now. One word: Corgis.

World of Dance (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – The cuts are harsh tonight, as only the top three acts in each division will advance to the next round.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Bill Burr, Regina Hall, Marina Franklin