What’s On Tonight: ‘The Terror’ Faces An Impossible Choice

AMC

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) – With their supplies dwindling, the ship’s officers decide whether it’s worth the risk to walk the 800-miles to civilization.

American Idol (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 10 finalists are announced tonight.

Lucifer (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Lucifer help’s Chloe solve a case after a prima ballerina is brutally murdered, but he uses the investigation to meddle in her private life which obviously doesn’t go well.

Supergirl (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Supergirl and J’onn team up to control the chaos at the DEO after Myr’nn accidentally causes a psychic disturbance and Mon-El begins training Kara in how to take down Worldkillers using some fighting techniques he picked up in the future.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – The Top 12 finalists perform for the coaches.

The Resident (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – With Nic under investigation for Lily’s death, Conrad does his best to defend her but just ends up making things worse. Meanwhile, one of Bell’s patients catches fire during an operation, prompting an investigation into hospital records.

iZombie (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Liv and Clive dive deep into the world of cosplay after Liv consumes the brains of a live-action role-playing knight.

American Dad! (TBS, 10:00 p.m.) – Stan joins a chastity group to avoid giving Steve “the talk” and the Smiths construct a waterslide in their backyard.

The Crossing (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Desperate to rescue his son, Oliver, from a potentially lethal situation, Jude reaches out to Emma with a request that could endanger the lives of everyone at the camp.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018 (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) – James Corden enlists some celebrity help for his latest carpool special. Strapping into the passenger seat tonight are Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Kunal Nayyar, and Christina Aguilera.

Good Girls (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – Tensions between the girls and their crime boss reach a boiling point after Rio asks that they pull a seemingly-simple job to get their operation off the ground.

Final Space (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Gary and the Crew encounter a Titan, who tells them how to close the breach in the fabric of space.

McMafia (AMC, 11:00 p.m.) – Alex flies to Moscow, unaware of his father’s actions, and must fight to save his life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Paul Bettany, Pom Klementieff, A Perfect Circle

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Sting & Shaggy

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Jeffrey Wright, Ali Wentworth, Brothers Osborne

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Chris Evans, Joy Reid, Lily Allen, Sarah Tomek

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Evan Rachel Wood, Pentatonix

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Tracy Morgan

Conan: Dana Carvey, Nicolle Wallace