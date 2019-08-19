What’s On Tonight: ‘The Terror’ Takes On Ghosts And Internment Camps

AMC

The Terror (AMC, 9:00 p.m.) — Chester goes to his professor for help when photos he’s been taking around the island exhibit some strange and disturbing subjects. As his paranoia takes root, the residents of Terminal island are forced to leave their homes following the events of Pearl Harbor. Some are challenged to display their patriotism while others are tortured.

American Ninja Warrior (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The contestants take on the course in Cincinnati which includes obstacles like the Slam Dunk.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Jordan and Clay’s bromance is put in jeopardy when they both vie for Nicole’s affection.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Season three ends with a couple of flight attendants taking on a Navy family and coworkers from Hawaii.

Our Boys (HBO, 9:00 p.m.) — A riot breaks out in Suha and Hussein’s neighborhood while Simon meets Mohammed’s family.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Two dancers are sent packing when America’s vote is tallied.

Grand Hotel (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Danny works with the police to figure out what happened to Sky while Santiago and Gigi try to repair their relationship after secrets are revealed.

Lodge 49 (AMC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ernie’s career is altered after a game of golf, and Dud makes a new enemy while cleaning the lodge’s pool.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Conan: Gerard Butler