The Village (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — NBC is doubling down on its This Is Us formula with a new drama about the intertwined lives of the residents of a Brooklyn building. There’s Sarah, a single mom and nurse struggling to care for her creative teenager; Gabe, a young law student who must choose between familial obligations and his career; Nick, a war veteran returned home; and Ron and Patricia, the old-timers trying to keep everyone afloat. Get your tissues ready.

Miracle Workers(TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — God meets with interested investors to begin breaking ground on his new restaurant.

American Housewife (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Katie supports Taylor’s dream of becoming the next American Idol while the rest of the kids help Greg recruit new members to the Westport Historical Guild.

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ellen invites new contestants on to play “Danger Word,” “Oh Ship,” “Mount St. Ellen,” and “Don’t Leave Me Hanging.”

Good Trouble (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) — Callie introduces her moms to Judge Wilson and his family and things don’t go well.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The junior cooks take on a high-pressure carnival-themed challenge this week, cooking up seared salmon and NY strip for 51 circus performers before completing a birthday cake challenge that will send two packing.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) — The team rushes to save a suburban mom who looks to be in danger but, upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who has been hiding her abilities from her family. When Barry encourages her to come clean to her kids, Nora decides it’s time to reveal the truth about Thawne to her own parents.

The Kids Are Alright (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) — Mike and Peggy are sympathetic when Wendi’s parents split up until Peggy realizes that Wendi’s parents left her in the house alone, giving her and Eddie an unsupervised love nest.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — When Dre and Bow try to send Kyra to a prep school, the administrators treat them like a charity case which sends Dre off the rails.

Mental Samurai (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The series premiere of this mind game show hosted by Rob Lowe forces contestants to answer questions in four categories—knowledge, memory, puzzles and sequencing—accurately with speed and precision.

Roswell, New Mexico (CW, 9:00 p.m.) — Max and Michael head to Texas to consult a faith leader who may be able to shed light on the symbols he’s been drawing.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Martin grows suspicious of Lena when she begins sneaking out of the house to help Lisa with her baby.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Officer Nolan gets a lesson in respect after his arrest of a gang member leads to a free-for-all on his life.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Sen. Kamala Harris, Mark Hamill, Judah & the Lion

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Kobe Bryant, Aidy Bryant, Natalie Morales, Fletcher, Mick Fleetwood

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Chris Hayes, Nico Parker

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Action Bronson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Ben Schwartz, Tim Roth, Leon Bridges

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Will Packer

Conan: Isla Fisher, Mark Normand