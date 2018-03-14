What’s On Tonight: ‘The X-Files’ Investigates A Cult

Fox

The X-Files (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) – Mulder and Scully uncover a mysterious cult with some freaky rituals while investigating cases of human organ theft.

Riverdale (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – Archie worries that the Lodges will use Fred as their new pawn after he decides to run for Mayor and Betty enlists Kevin’s help in proving her suspicions about Chic and his sketchy behavior.

Speechless (ABC, 8:00/8:30 p.m.) – Maya’s jury duty seems like a mini-vacation until a familiar face shows up. JJ lies about his disabilities on a dating site after being unlucky in love and, later, is is chosen by his classmates to film their school horror project, but the pressures of directing quickly get to him.

Survivor (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – A pair of players shake things up as the rest of the castaways get physical during a water challenge.

The Blacklist (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Liz investigates a cold case from her early work as an FBI profiler and explores some of her darker tendencies in therapy as the Task Force tries to bring down Tom’s killer the legal way.

grown-ish (Freeform, 8:00 p.m.) – Zoey and her crew revolt against the administration at Cal U after they decide to shut down Hawkins Hall.

Alone Together (Freeform, 8:30 p.m.) – Benji finally gets the opportunity to make a music video.

9-1-1 (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — The first responders race to help a homeless man crushed in a garbage truck, a mother and son in a crashed elevator, and extreme hoarders entombed in their house. So really, just your typical 9-1-1 episode.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — A girl’s tragic death becomes a criminal case when a surgeon harvests her organs without parental consent.

Life Sentence (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Stella and Wes have to prove the legality of their marriage after INS comes knocking. Peter hesitates once the time comes to sell the family home.

The Magicians (Syfy, 9:00 p.m.) – Julia and Fen partner with a known enemy while Quentin and Alice search the castle for a mysterious object.

American Housewife (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) – Katie recruits Angela to help convince Chloe Brown Mueller to sign off on the venue for the Spring Gala but Angela strikes up a friendship with Chloe instead.

Chicago P.D. (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — When a prominent alderman known for his urban revitalization efforts is killed, Intelligence looks into the corruption haunting his neighborhood.

Corporate (Comedy Central, 10:00 p.m.) – Matt throws himself into planning the office’s holiday party in order to avoid family trauma and Jake considers leaving the company.

Criminal Minds (CBS, 10:00 p.m.) — The BAU meets in secret to investigate an UnSub who appears to be kidnapping and photographing young women.

Designated Survivor (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – The president’s team works to minimize the fallout of a leaked video and a White House demonstration has closer ties to Kirkman than anyone realizes.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX, 10:00 p.m.) — A young Andrew Cunanan battles back against his oppressive and abusive father while a young Gianni Versace becomes a designer.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Will Forte, Vanessa Bayer, the Dirty Heads

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Alicia Vikander, Jim Sturgess, Kali Uchis featuring Tyler the Creator

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Paul Giamatti, Sean Bean, Brandi Carlile

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Ricky Gervais, Lena Waithe, Luke Mitchell, Brendan Canty

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Tony Hale, Jason Schwartzman

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Krysten Ritter

Conan: Jeff Goldblum, Sebastian Maniscalco, Nothing But Thieves