There is No “I” in Threesome (HBO Max documentary film) — Plenty of people want to try a threesome, but (arguably) the vast majority of these endeavors tend to backfire. That rule is not set in stone, but given that the tagline of this film discusses how someone always gets “screwed,” let’s just say, “Buyer beware.” Non-monogamy is always a lot more complicated in reality than it would appear to be in fantasy, so settle back and watch these couples light their relationship on fire for your entertainment. You’re welcome.

Red Dot (Netflix film) — This might be a cautionary tale for people who decide it’s a great idea to rekindle their marriages in the unforgiving wilderness — who knows? For sure, though, this is a claustrophobic tale about what happens when a sadistic killer points a red laser dot into Nadja and David’s tent, and that act sends them fighting for their lives. Naturally, a lot of marriage drama will happen along the way, as they attempt to save themselves in the snowy terrain. I guess couple’s counseling was a no-go, but that’s not nearly as entertaining as escaping into other people’s hell when they find themselves feeling like they’re on the other end of a video-game gun. Also, there’s a dog in this trailer, and nothing had better happen to him, or I’m gonna call for John Wick vengeance.

Squared Love (Netflix film) — This romcom follows a teacher who’s moonlighting as a model, all to pay off some debt, but then she meets a womanizer/journalist, who’s being blackmailed to appear in some advertisements. They become worst enemies, and we can probably guess (given the whole romcom thing) how these two will proceed, right?

Here are the rest of tonight’s programming highlights:

The Unicorn (CBS, 9:30pm EST) — Wade’s embarrassing verbal slip-up makes things awfully uncomfortable for Shannon, but will he get it?

Clarice (CBS, 10:00pm EST) — The Silence of the Lambs franchise gets the franchise treatment with FBI Agent Clarice Sterling receiving an urgent assignment, one year after rescuing a young woman from a basement of horrors.

The Hustler (ABC, 10:00pm EST) — Host Craig Ferguson stands by while contestants compete for money, and “The Hustler” among them keeps doing his or her secretive and enigmatic thing.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — Blake Shelton

Jimmy Kimmel LIve — Kevin James, Kat Dennings, Mammoth WVH

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon — Cardi B, Alex Moffat, Lang Lang

The Late Late Show With James Corden — Mila Kunis, Robin Thicke

Late Night With Seth Meyers — Will Forte, Annie Mumola, Sia

In case you missed this recent awesomeness:

Haute Dog: Season 1C (HBO Max series) — Admit it, you want to watch dogs being styled by competitive groomers and then watch those dogs strut their stuff, right? In this series, those groomers go head-to-tail for “Best in Show” and $10,000 prize, all while transforming K-9s into K-10s. With this batch of episodes, we’ll see a disco dog and a fairy-tale theme, and of course, we could use some safari and superhero dogs. This show is sure to take your mind off everything stressful because no one can hate on dazzling “trans-fur-mations,” right? Woof.