What’s On Tonight: ‘This Is Us’ Ends And ‘The Last O.G.’ Returns

NBC

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) — Season three comes to a close with Beth and Randall struggling to move forward after issues in their marriage arise. Zoe and Kevin look after the kids, and Rebecca helps Toby and Kate welcome baby Jack home.

The Last O.G. (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) — Season two picks up with Tray searching for the twins’ birth video and confronting his lingering feelings for Shay.

MasterChef Junior (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — The remaining 16 junior cooks are split into three teams and tasked with crafting as many stunning English trifles as possible in under 20 minutes.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) — Torres relies on his team’s investigative skills after he wakes up on a dilapidated fishing boat, covered in blood and unable to remember the last 12 hours.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — Bow reaches peak MILF status after Jack and Diane show their classmates a video of her dancing. Dre struggles to come to terms with Junior’s budding professional relationship with Josh, who begins mentoring the kid at Stevens & Lido.

FBI (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — OA And Maggie team up with the FBI’s Fugitives Department to hunt a murderer who’s also on America’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Mental Samurai (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) — Rob Lowe tests the mental fortitude of a new crop of contestants forced to answer on-the-fly questions in four separate categories.

Splitting Up Together (ABC, 9:30 p.m.) — Lena and Martin plan a fun outing in an effort to connect with their kids and bring the family closer together, but it’s interrupted by a blackout.

The Rookie (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Officer Nolan faces a lawsuit when a man he arrested claims he used excessive force, injuring him unnecessarily. Meanwhile, the rest of the unit checks in on three felons released from prison after their arresting officer admitted to lying on the witness stand.

The Village (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — Ava returns just in time to help bring the Village family back together again. Sarah and Katie are struggling to build a better relationship with the family of her baby’s father as Patricia’s cancer treatment strains her relationship with Ron and Nick makes a heartwrenching confession to a war buddy’s widow.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Tiffany Haddish, the Killers

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Sam Rockwell, Kathie Lee Gifford, a performance by the Broadway cast of “Oklahoma!”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Emilia Clarke, Henry Winkler, H.E.R.

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Issa Rae, Timothy Simons, Rachael Ray, Aaron Comess

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Zach Braff, Ben Platt

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: Marsai Martin