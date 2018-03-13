What’s On Tonight: ‘Rise’ Begins And ‘This Is Us’ Ends

NBC

This Is Us (NBC, 9:00 p.m.) – In the season two finale, the Pearsons join together for Toby and Kate’s big day but not everything goes to plan and past trauma rears its ugly head.

Rise (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) – The premiere of this new musical drama charts the course of a teacher who convinces his school to let him take over the theater department to revitalize his passion for teaching but he quickly realizes he’s out of his depth when planning and casting the school controversial spring show.

NCIS (CBS, 8:00 p.m.) – Gibbs and Ducky get a clue to a 16-year-old cold case while watching an antiques show.

The Flash (CW, 8:00 p.m.) – The team confronts a new meta nicknamed Melting Pot because of his ability to swap people’s DNA. When he accidentally steals The Flash’s speed and gives it to Iris, Barry must act as team leader to protect the city from a new threat while Iris takes up the mantle of speedster superhero.

The Middle (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) – Frankie has a bad week while Mike gets a surprising promotion but struggles when it comes time to say goodbye to his coworkers.

The Voice (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) – Nothing new here, just more blind auditions.

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC, 8:30 p.m.) – Louis buys Kenny Rogers’ stake in the ranch and the pressure to turn a profit on his own causes him to chip a tooth and resort to laughing gas to actually run the place.

Black Lightning (CW, 9:00 p.m.) – Anissa helps Black Lightning to clear his name while Gambi finds himself in a dangerous situation.

Blackish (ABC, 9:00/9:30 p.m.) – Dre and Bow have to get over their own gender biases after finding out that Junior and Zoey are both sexually active. Later, Dre and Bow have to figure out the best form of discipline for Jack and Diane after they get in trouble at school.

Bull (CBS, 9:00 p.m.) — Bull agrees to help Chunk’s daughter, Anna, when her journalism professor, Chloe, is sued by a dating app developer for trying to steal data for an exposé she’s writing about sexual assault cover-ups.

LA -> Vegas (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Captain Dave lets Ronnie crash with him after she’s evicted from her apartment and Nichole and Bernard give Colin some teaching tips after he gets a bad student review.

The Mick (Fox, 9:00 p.m.) – Alba goes on vacation and everything goes to hell. Well, not Mickey and Sabrina, they go to jail.

Another Period (Comedy Central, 10:00/10:30 p.m.) – Lillian struggles with a gambling addiction and Beatrice endures a torturous beauty regiment to get her face on the new nickel. Later, Hortense helps Beatrice find her mystery lover and Lillian adjusts to life in the insane asylum.

Baskets (FX, 10:00 p.m.) – Chip makes friends with a homeless person in a library and the family creates a commercial for the rodeo.

For the People (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) – A new drama from Shonda Rhimes, the premiere of this series follows six young lawyers who work on opposite sides of the law and deal with high-profile, high-stakes cases.

The Detour (TBS, 10:30 p.m.) – Nate relies on a terminally ill Alaskan bush pilot to help him and the family escape the feds.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Andy Samberg, Lena Waithe, Buddy Guy

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Ricky Gervais, Chris Sullivan, Amy Shark

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: Angela Bassett, Jimmy O. Yang, Jack Johnson

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Alan Cumming, Christiane Amanpour, Beth Ditto, Brendan Canty

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Adam Scott, Patton Oswalt, Darren Criss, ZZ Ward featuring Fitz

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah: David Byrne

Conan: Terry Crews, Robert Reich, Mark Normand