What’s On Tonight: This Man

8:00, ESPN – The Home Run Derby. According to WordCount, “back” is the 92nd-most oft-used word in the English language. It would rank at #3,094 if it weren’t for Chris Berman.
9:00, A&E – New episode of Intervention. Reports indicate that this episode will feature a person on drugs sitting on couches and crying. This is one scant degree removed from Two and a Half Men, a show about a person on drugs sitting on couches and Jon Cryer.
9:00, NBC – Last Comic Standing. I cannot ever think of this show without thinking of this.
9:00, AMC – Repeat of Madmen. Who’s your favorite character from Madmen? I think that, probly, mine is, Don Madmen.
Jesus, that banner pic even startles me.
Soon-to-be author, Jean Teasdale, everybody…
Can someone please get Berman some Plax?
/The Celebrity Softball Game is far superior to the Derby
@Enrico — you’d need a whole lot more to fix Berman’s PLAQUE PLAQUE PLAQUE.
Right Boot ! Got it
mine is big titties madamen
no love for Warren the Ape?
Holy F&$k, Berman is the “Before Topol” picture.
Jay Leno needs to stop stealing Jean Tisdale’s material.