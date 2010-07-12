What’s On Tonight: This Man

8:00, ESPN – The Home Run Derby. According to WordCount, “back” is the 92nd-most oft-used word in the English language. It would rank at #3,094 if it weren’t for Chris Berman.

9:00, A&E – New episode of Intervention. Reports indicate that this episode will feature a person on drugs sitting on couches and crying. This is one scant degree removed from Two and a Half Men, a show about a person on drugs sitting on couches and Jon Cryer.

9:00, NBC – Last Comic Standing. I cannot ever think of this show without thinking of this.

9:00, AMC – Repeat of Madmen. Who’s your favorite character from Madmen? I think that, probly, mine is, Don Madmen.