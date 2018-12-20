NBC

Timeless (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — The result of all that strong-arming by Timeless fans has paid off with this TV movie meant to serve as a wrap for the series. It’s Christmas in the Bunker, and a visit from the team’s future selves inspires them to track down and save Rufus, but when the Mothership jumps to 1848 California, they’re forced to put those plans on hold. And a subsequent time jump only adds to the spiral of chaos.

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (ABC, 9:00 p.m.) — The five finalists face their final three bakes, including French custard challenges and elaborate cakes. Only one will be named America’s Best Amateur Baker.

Murphy Brown (CBS, 9:30 p.m.) — The show’s season finale sees Avery taking an assignment in Kabul while the gang tries to distract Murphy from worrying about her reporter with a party at Phil’s Bar.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Beastie Boys, Jonathan Van Ness, Mitski

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Felicity Jones, Jimmy Carr, Bebe Rexha

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: John C. Reilly, Sen. Jeff Flake

Late Night With Seth Meyers: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Quinn, Richard Danielson

The Late Late Show With James Corden: Will Ferrell, RuPaul, She & Him