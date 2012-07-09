What's On Tonight: Follow Up Tom Waits On 'Letterman' With Frank Ocean On 'Fallon'

Fear Factor (NBC, 8 p.m.) — “Leeches & Shaved Heads & Tear Gas, Oh My! — Part 1.” In Part 2, everyone loses too much blood from the leeches, shaves their heads because they’ve gone crazy, chokes on the tear gas, and dies. Reality TV!

Home Run Derby (ESPN, 8 p.m.) — Instead of murdering your ears, courtesy of Chris Berman’s same tired “BACKBACKBACK” shtick for the 92nd year in a row, we here at Warming Glow strongly recommend listening to Every Day Should Be Saturday’s seven-hour-long Hall & Oates playlist, instead. We CAN go for that.

Bizarre Foods America (Travel, 9 p.m.) — If you’ve ever wanted to see someone eat a hamburger that costs the price of 5,000 McDoubles, then this is for you. And if you’ve ever wanted to hear a sandwich take A BITE OUT OF YOU…here you go.

I Killed My BFF (Bio, 10 p.m.) — “A botched prank against their own fraternity suddenly puts two fraternity brothers in trouble with the law.” I smell a Franklin & Bash crossover, and it smells like Axe body spray and “weak p*ssy, brah.”

Perception (TNT, 10 p.m.) — Series premiere. Eric McCormack plays a neuroscientist who assists the FBI, which is the exact premise of a Will & Grace script I once wrote. Bastards.

LATE NIGHT GUESTS: TOM WAITS ON LETTERMAN; Wanda Sykes and Rob Riggle on Leno; Paul Reubens on Kimmel; and Howie Mandel, Rose Byrne, and FRANK OCEAN on Fallon. Check out Ocean’s latest below.

(Via)