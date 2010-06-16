What’s On Tonight: Top Chef Premiere

Top Chef (Bravo) — Season premiere. Eric Ripert joins the panel of judges as the show heads to D.C. so Padma Lakshmi can raise the average attractiveness in our nation’s fug-ass capital.
Mythbusters (Discovery) — It’s a two-hour countdown of the show’s Top 25 moments. Wow, people who work in TV can be just as creatively lazy as bloggers. Pretty impressive.
Man v. Food (Travel) — Yahoo: “Adam Richman… heads to San Diego where he attempts to take down a huge omelet made from a dozen eggs smothered in cheese and chili, with two biscuits and a huge pile of home fries on the side.” That son of a bitch is going to The Broken Yolk. Crap, now I wanna be in Pacific Beach.
Hot in Cleveland (TV Land) — Series premiere. You’d think that a sitcom with Jane Leeves, Valierie Bertinelli, and Betty White would have a good chance of succeeding. And then you’d change your mind when you heard it was on TV Land.
The Fabulous Beekman Boys (Planet Green) — A docu-series about two white guys move from Manhattan to a goat farm in upstate New York. Try to guess if one of them has a hyphenated last name:
Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge have moved from Manhattan to Beekman Farm in upstate New York in an attempt to revive the farm and make a living by selling organic goat-milk soap. Getting used to life without skyscrapers and full of 80 goats, two pigs, a dozen chickens, and one llama won’t be easy, but it does look like fun. [Yahoo]
Also: Planet Green? That’s a channel now? Oy.
Ha ha, as soon as I saw the “dozen eggs smothered in cheese and chili…” I was also figuring it had to be the Broken Yolk.
Broken Yolk after a long night at the Comber/Pennant or Moondoggies always hit the spot. Or a California burrito from Santanas, but I digress.
a) Tom Colicchio is smokin’ hot! Maybe the Washington Monument is gay and totally hard for him. Who can say? Also, Eric Ripert joins the panel?! Be still my heart.
And b) As a native San Diegan who recently moved to the East Coast, you can all take your Broken Yolk cravings and shove it.
I’d like to see a hybrid of ‘Monsters Inside Me’ and ‘Man v. Food.’
That goat farm is about 1/2 west of me. Also, those two guys are not only white, but also gay.
*1/2 hour
I got disappointed when “The Fabulous Beekman Boys” wasn’t a misspelled spin off of Beakman’s World