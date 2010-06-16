What’s On Tonight: Top Chef Premiere

Top Chef (Bravo) — Season premiere. Eric Ripert joins the panel of judges as the show heads to D.C. so Padma Lakshmi can raise the average attractiveness in our nation’s fug-ass capital.

Mythbusters (Discovery) — It’s a two-hour countdown of the show’s Top 25 moments. Wow, people who work in TV can be just as creatively lazy as bloggers. Pretty impressive.

Man v. Food (Travel) — Yahoo: “Adam Richman… heads to San Diego where he attempts to take down a huge omelet made from a dozen eggs smothered in cheese and chili, with two biscuits and a huge pile of home fries on the side.” That son of a bitch is going to The Broken Yolk. Crap, now I wanna be in Pacific Beach.

Hot in Cleveland (TV Land) — Series premiere. You’d think that a sitcom with Jane Leeves, Valierie Bertinelli, and Betty White would have a good chance of succeeding. And then you’d change your mind when you heard it was on TV Land.

The Fabulous Beekman Boys (Planet Green) — A docu-series about two white guys move from Manhattan to a goat farm in upstate New York. Try to guess if one of them has a hyphenated last name:

Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Brent Ridge have moved from Manhattan to Beekman Farm in upstate New York in an attempt to revive the farm and make a living by selling organic goat-milk soap. Getting used to life without skyscrapers and full of 80 goats, two pigs, a dozen chickens, and one llama won’t be easy, but it does look like fun. [Yahoo]

Also: Planet Green? That’s a channel now? Oy.

